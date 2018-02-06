Hotel Rugby Ltd.
|BSE: 526683
|Sector: Services
|NSE: HOTELRUGBY
|ISIN Code: INE275F01019
|BSE 15:23 | 01 Mar
|2.25
|
-0.11
(-4.66%)
|
OPEN
2.25
|
HIGH
2.25
|
LOW
2.25
|NSE 15:10 | 07 Mar
|2.65
|
-0.10
(-3.64%)
|
OPEN
2.65
|
HIGH
2.65
|
LOW
2.65
About Hotel Rugby Ltd.
Incorporated in Sep.'91, Hotel Rugby went public in 1993. The company was promoted by Mahendra Thacker. It runs hotels, provides catering services to private clubs and to various marriage receptions / parties and makes and markets Indian sweets and savouries. In Oct.'94, the company came out with a public issue (premium : Rs 15) to construct, equipping and furnishing of the hotel at Matheran an...> More
Hotel Rugby Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.36
Hotel Rugby Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.04
|0.03
|33.33
|Operating Profit
|-
|Net Profit
|-
|Equity Capital
|14.32
|14.32
|-
Hotel Rugby Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Lords Ishwar
|7.02
|-4.88
|5.24
|U G Hotels
|5.77
|4.91
|4.67
|Le Waterina
|0.54
|-3.57
|3.60
|Hotel Rugby
|2.25
|-4.66
|3.22
|Woodsvilla
|7.11
|-4.95
|2.14
|Sunlake Resort
|0.57
|0.00
|0.46
Hotel Rugby Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Hotel Rugby Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|-3.64%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-16.97%
|0.00%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-31.82%
|-41.11%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Hotel Rugby Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.25
|
|2.25
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.25
|Month Low/High
|2.25
|
|3.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.25
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.65
|
|34.00
