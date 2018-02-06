Hotel Rugby Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'91, Hotel Rugby went public in 1993. The company was promoted by Mahendra Thacker. It runs hotels, provides catering services to private clubs and to various marriage receptions / parties and makes and markets Indian sweets and savouries. In Oct.'94, the company came out with a public issue (premium : Rs 15) to construct, equipping and furnishing of the hotel at Matheran an...> More