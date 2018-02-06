JUST IN
Hotel Rugby Ltd.

BSE: 526683 Sector: Services
NSE: HOTELRUGBY ISIN Code: INE275F01019
BSE 15:23 | 01 Mar 2.25 -0.11
(-4.66%)
OPEN

2.25

 HIGH

2.25

 LOW

2.25
NSE 15:10 | 07 Mar 2.65 -0.10
(-3.64%)
OPEN

2.65

 HIGH

2.65

 LOW

2.65
About Hotel Rugby Ltd.

Hotel Rugby Ltd

Incorporated in Sep.'91, Hotel Rugby went public in 1993. The company was promoted by Mahendra Thacker. It runs hotels, provides catering services to private clubs and to various marriage receptions / parties and makes and markets Indian sweets and savouries. In Oct.'94, the company came out with a public issue (premium : Rs 15) to construct, equipping and furnishing of the hotel at Matheran an...> More

Hotel Rugby Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Hotel Rugby Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Expenses 0.04 0.03 33.33
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 14.32 14.32 -
Hotel Rugby Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lords Ishwar 7.02 -4.88 5.24
U G Hotels 5.77 4.91 4.67
Le Waterina 0.54 -3.57 3.60
Hotel Rugby 2.25 -4.66 3.22
Woodsvilla 7.11 -4.95 2.14
Sunlake Resort 0.57 0.00 0.46
Hotel Rugby Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 27.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.23
Hotel Rugby Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA -3.64% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -16.97% 0.00% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -31.82% -41.11% 17.24% 19.01%

Hotel Rugby Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.25
2.25
Week Low/High 0.00
2.25
Month Low/High 2.25
3.00
YEAR Low/High 2.25
4.00
All TIME Low/High 1.65
34.00

