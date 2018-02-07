JUST IN
Howard Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 526761 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE931B01016
BSE 15:15 | 08 Mar 8.00 0.37
(4.85%)
OPEN

8.00

 HIGH

8.00

 LOW

8.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Howard Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Howard Hotels Ltd.

Howard Hotels Ltd

Howard Hotels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Dec.'89 by Mr.S.R.Narula and Mr.Sandeep narula with an object of setting up a Three Star hotel at Fatehabad Road, Agra. The company was sunsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on Jan.'94. During the past years, company was mainly engaged in acquiring land, construction of Hotel building and placing various order...> More

Howard Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   7
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.57
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.64
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Howard Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.21 2.89 11.07
Other Income 0.06 0.02 200
Total Income 3.27 2.91 12.37
Total Expenses 2.36 2.06 14.56
Operating Profit 0.91 0.86 5.81
Net Profit 0.62 0.59 5.08
Equity Capital 9.11 9.11 -
Howard Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Polo Hotels 7.00 -1.41 15.66
Pecos Hotels 70.00 3.70 9.17
Cindrella Hotels 24.35 4.96 8.77
Howard Hotels 8.00 4.85 7.29
Sterling Green 16.15 0.00 6.85
Lords Ishwar 7.02 -4.88 5.24
U G Hotels 5.77 4.91 4.67
Howard Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.83
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.34
Howard Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 3.23% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -12.95% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -14.62% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 1.27% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Howard Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.00
8.00
Week Low/High 8.00
8.00
Month Low/High 6.32
8.00
YEAR Low/High 5.68
11.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
27.00

