Howard Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 526761
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE931B01016
|BSE 15:15 | 08 Mar
|8.00
|
0.37
(4.85%)
|
OPEN
8.00
|
HIGH
8.00
|
LOW
8.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Howard Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|8.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.63
|VOLUME
|260
|52-Week high
|11.23
|52-Week low
|5.68
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|7.25
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|8.00
|Sell Qty
|991.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|7
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Howard Hotels Ltd.
Howard Hotels Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Dec.'89 by Mr.S.R.Narula and Mr.Sandeep narula with an object of setting up a Three Star hotel at Fatehabad Road, Agra. The company was sunsequently converted into a Public Limited Company on Jan.'94. During the past years, company was mainly engaged in acquiring land, construction of Hotel building and placing various order...> More
Howard Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|7
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.57
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.64
Announcement
-
-
Baord Meeting Has Been Scheduled To Be Hekd On February 07 2018
-
STATEMENT FOR INVESTOR COMPLAINT FOR 3RD QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 2017
-
-
Financial Results For 2Nd Quarter And Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
Board Meeting Has Been Scheduled To Be Held On 13Th December 2017
Howard Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.21
|2.89
|11.07
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.02
|200
|Total Income
|3.27
|2.91
|12.37
|Total Expenses
|2.36
|2.06
|14.56
|Operating Profit
|0.91
|0.86
|5.81
|Net Profit
|0.62
|0.59
|5.08
|Equity Capital
|9.11
|9.11
|-
Howard Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Polo Hotels
|7.00
|-1.41
|15.66
|Pecos Hotels
|70.00
|3.70
|9.17
|Cindrella Hotels
|24.35
|4.96
|8.77
|Howard Hotels
|8.00
|4.85
|7.29
|Sterling Green
|16.15
|0.00
|6.85
|Lords Ishwar
|7.02
|-4.88
|5.24
|U G Hotels
|5.77
|4.91
|4.67
Howard Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Howard Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|3.23%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-12.95%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-14.62%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|1.27%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Howard Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.00
|
|8.00
|Week Low/High
|8.00
|
|8.00
|Month Low/High
|6.32
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.68
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|27.00
