Huhtamaki PPL Ltd.

BSE: 509820 Sector: Industrials
NSE: PAPERPROD ISIN Code: INE275B01026
BSE LIVE 14:54 | 12 Mar 307.00 3.10
(1.02%)
OPEN

303.30

 HIGH

308.00

 LOW

303.30
NSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar 307.25 2.10
(0.69%)
OPEN

308.15

 HIGH

308.80

 LOW

303.55
About Huhtamaki PPL Ltd.

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd

Paper Products Ltd, a member of Huhtamaki Packaging Worldwide is a leading manufacture of flexible packaging materials in India. The company founded by Sardari Lal Talwar was originally started as a partnership concern at Lahore(now in Pakistan) in 1935 and was shifted to Delhi in 1947. Later in 1950 it went public. PPL became a 51% subsidiary of Huhtamaki Van Leer, a European Pakaging major, when...> More

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,318
EPS - TTM () [*S] 8.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 36.46
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   150.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 May 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.99
Book Value / Share () [*S] 72.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.24
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 561.91 522.52 7.54
Other Income 3.03 4.71 -35.67
Total Income 564.94 527.23 7.15
Total Expenses 501.56 469.37 6.86
Operating Profit 63.38 57.86 9.54
Net Profit 20.94 16.26 28.78
Equity Capital 15.1 14.54 -
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Essel Propack 253.50 0.50 3986.29
Uflex 326.50 -4.95 2357.66
Huhtamaki PPL 307.00 1.02 2317.85
Polyplex Corpn 489.20 -1.73 1564.46
Jindal Poly Film 340.35 2.58 1490.39
Control Print 428.00 -0.50 698.92
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.21
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 5.62
Insurance 0.23
Mutual Funds 0.91
Indian Public 23.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.97
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
23/05 CD Equisearch Buy 250 PDF IconDetails
16/08 CD Equisearch Accumulate 283 PDF IconDetails
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.16% -1.95% 0.29% -0.74%
1 Month -10.92% -9.19% -1.33% -0.70%
3 Month -14.67% -9.73% 1.86% 1.13%
6 Month 40.31% 39.75% 5.24% 4.49%
1 Year 27.86% 29.02% 16.92% 16.29%
3 Year 29.86% 38.28% 16.99% 18.55%

Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 303.30
308.00
Week Low/High 299.90
313.00
Month Low/High 299.90
353.00
YEAR Low/High 201.00
387.00
All TIME Low/High 7.20
387.00

Browse STOCK Companies

