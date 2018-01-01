Huhtamaki PPL Ltd.
|BSE: 509820
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: PAPERPROD
|ISIN Code: INE275B01026
|BSE LIVE 14:54 | 12 Mar
|307.00
|
3.10
(1.02%)
|
OPEN
303.30
|
HIGH
308.00
|
LOW
303.30
|NSE LIVE 14:40 | 12 Mar
|307.25
|
2.10
(0.69%)
|
OPEN
308.15
|
HIGH
308.80
|
LOW
303.55
About Huhtamaki PPL Ltd.
Paper Products Ltd, a member of Huhtamaki Packaging Worldwide is a leading manufacture of flexible packaging materials in India. The company founded by Sardari Lal Talwar was originally started as a partnership concern at Lahore(now in Pakistan) in 1935 and was shifted to Delhi in 1947. Later in 1950 it went public. PPL became a 51% subsidiary of Huhtamaki Van Leer, a European Pakaging major, when...> More
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,318
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|8.42
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|36.46
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|150.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 May 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.99
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|72.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.24
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|561.91
|522.52
|7.54
|Other Income
|3.03
|4.71
|-35.67
|Total Income
|564.94
|527.23
|7.15
|Total Expenses
|501.56
|469.37
|6.86
|Operating Profit
|63.38
|57.86
|9.54
|Net Profit
|20.94
|16.26
|28.78
|Equity Capital
|15.1
|14.54
|-
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Essel Propack
|253.50
|0.50
|3986.29
|Uflex
|326.50
|-4.95
|2357.66
|Huhtamaki PPL
|307.00
|1.02
|2317.85
|Polyplex Corpn
|489.20
|-1.73
|1564.46
|Jindal Poly Film
|340.35
|2.58
|1490.39
|Control Print
|428.00
|-0.50
|698.92
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|23/05
|CD Equisearch
|Buy
|250
|Details
|16/08
|CD Equisearch
|Accumulate
|283
|Details
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.16%
|-1.95%
|0.29%
|-0.74%
|1 Month
|-10.92%
|-9.19%
|-1.33%
|-0.70%
|3 Month
|-14.67%
|-9.73%
|1.86%
|1.13%
|6 Month
|40.31%
|39.75%
|5.24%
|4.49%
|1 Year
|27.86%
|29.02%
|16.92%
|16.29%
|3 Year
|29.86%
|38.28%
|16.99%
|18.55%
Huhtamaki PPL Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|303.30
|
|308.00
|Week Low/High
|299.90
|
|313.00
|Month Low/High
|299.90
|
|353.00
|YEAR Low/High
|201.00
|
|387.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.20
|
|387.00
