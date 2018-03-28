Indian Overseas Bank.
|BSE: 532388
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: IOB
|ISIN Code: INE565A01014
|BSE 15:24 | 12 Mar
|18.00
|
-0.25
(-1.37%)
|
OPEN
18.30
|
HIGH
18.30
|
LOW
17.85
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|18.00
|
-0.15
(-0.83%)
|
OPEN
18.50
|
HIGH
18.50
|
LOW
17.80
|OPEN
|18.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.25
|VOLUME
|83656
|52-Week high
|32.25
|52-Week low
|17.60
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,135
|Buy Price
|17.90
|Buy Qty
|2000.00
|Sell Price
|18.00
|Sell Qty
|447.00
|OPEN
|18.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.15
|VOLUME
|1677291
|52-Week high
|32.20
|52-Week low
|17.80
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,135
|Buy Price
|18.05
|Buy Qty
|15082.00
|Sell Price
|18.10
|Sell Qty
|5726.00
About Indian Overseas Bank.
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) was founded in February 10th of the year 1937 by Shri.M.Ct.M.Chidambaram Chettyar a pioneer in many fields Banking Insurance and Industry with the twin objectives of specialising in foreign exchange business and overseas banking. IOB had the unique distinction of commencing business in 10th February 1937 (on the inaugural day itself) in three branches simultaneously - at...> More
Indian Overseas Bank - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,135
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Jun 2014
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|38.29
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.47
News
-
Govt's stake in IOB to increase by 7.49% after Rs 46.94-bn capital infusion
-
Indian Overseas Bank repays medium term notes of $500 million
-
IOB's Q3 loss almost doubles to Rs 9.7 bn on higher NPA provisioning
-
Moody's ups outlook on IOB and Central Bank to positive from stable
-
Capital infusion is govt's recognition for IOB's turnaround strategies: CEO
Announcement
-
-
-
-
-
Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) To Be Held On 28.03.2018 For Issue Of Equity Shares To Governmen
-
Notice For Extraordinary General Meeting Of The Shareholders Of Our Bank To Be Held On Wednesday 28T
Indian Overseas Bank - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4254.68
|4881.49
|-12.84
|Other Income
|807.7
|718.01
|12.49
|Total Income
|5062.38
|5599.5
|-9.59
|Total Expenses
|2952.72
|2604.16
|13.38
|Operating Profit
|2109.66
|2995.34
|-29.57
|Net Profit
|-971.17
|-554.44
|-75.16
|Equity Capital
|2852.56
|2454.73
|-
Indian Overseas Bank - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Karur Vysya Bank
|100.20
|0.00
|7281.03
|Vijaya Bank
|53.50
|0.19
|5937.80
|Syndicate Bank
|54.50
|0.37
|5675.09
|I O B
|18.00
|-1.37
|5134.61
|DCB Bank
|161.25
|0.44
|4967.79
|South Ind.Bank
|24.70
|-0.60
|4467.74
|UCO Bank
|23.30
|-2.71
|4349.85
Indian Overseas Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Indian Overseas Bank - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.69%
|-8.40%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.62%
|-13.88%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.08%
|-22.91%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-23.40%
|-20.35%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-32.20%
|-32.08%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-61.33%
|-61.29%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indian Overseas Bank - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.85
|
|18.30
|Week Low/High
|17.60
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|17.60
|
|22.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.60
|
|32.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.05
|
|229.00
