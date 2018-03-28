Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) was founded in February 10th of the year 1937 by Shri.M.Ct.M.Chidambaram Chettyar a pioneer in many fields Banking Insurance and Industry with the twin objectives of specialising in foreign exchange business and overseas banking. IOB had the unique distinction of commencing business in 10th February 1937 (on the inaugural day itself) in three branches simultaneously - at...> More