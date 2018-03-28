JUST IN
Indian Overseas Bank.

BSE: 532388 Sector: Financials
NSE: IOB ISIN Code: INE565A01014
BSE 15:24 | 12 Mar 18.00 -0.25
(-1.37%)
OPEN

18.30

 HIGH

18.30

 LOW

17.85
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 18.00 -0.15
(-0.83%)
OPEN

18.50

 HIGH

18.50

 LOW

17.80
OPEN 18.30
CLOSE 18.25
VOLUME 83656
52-Week high 32.25
52-Week low 17.60
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5,135
Buy Price 17.90
Buy Qty 2000.00
Sell Price 18.00
Sell Qty 447.00

About Indian Overseas Bank.

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) was founded in February 10th of the year 1937 by Shri.M.Ct.M.Chidambaram Chettyar a pioneer in many fields Banking Insurance and Industry with the twin objectives of specialising in foreign exchange business and overseas banking. IOB had the unique distinction of commencing business in 10th February 1937 (on the inaugural day itself) in three branches simultaneously - at...

Indian Overseas Bank - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,135
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Jun 2014
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 38.29
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Indian Overseas Bank - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4254.68 4881.49 -12.84
Other Income 807.7 718.01 12.49
Total Income 5062.38 5599.5 -9.59
Total Expenses 2952.72 2604.16 13.38
Operating Profit 2109.66 2995.34 -29.57
Net Profit -971.17 -554.44 -75.16
Equity Capital 2852.56 2454.73 -
> More on Indian Overseas Bank Financials Results

Indian Overseas Bank - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Karur Vysya Bank 100.20 0.00 7281.03
Vijaya Bank 53.50 0.19 5937.80
Syndicate Bank 54.50 0.37 5675.09
I O B 18.00 -1.37 5134.61
DCB Bank 161.25 0.44 4967.79
South Ind.Bank 24.70 -0.60 4467.74
UCO Bank 23.30 -2.71 4349.85
> More on Indian Overseas Bank Peer Group

Indian Overseas Bank - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 82.41
Banks/FIs 9.71
FIIs 1.12
Insurance 0.47
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 5.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.24
> More on Indian Overseas Bank Share Holding Pattern

Indian Overseas Bank - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.69% -8.40% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.62% -13.88% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.08% -22.91% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -23.40% -20.35% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.20% -32.08% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -61.33% -61.29% 17.24% 19.01%

Indian Overseas Bank - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.85
18.30
Week Low/High 17.60
20.00
Month Low/High 17.60
22.00
YEAR Low/High 17.60
32.00
All TIME Low/High 7.05
229.00

