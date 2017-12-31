You are here » Home
I Power Solutions India Ltd.
|BSE: 512405
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE468F01010
|
BSE
LIVE
11:16 | 12 Mar
|
1.70
|
-0.08
(-4.49%)
|
OPEN
1.70
|
HIGH
1.70
|
LOW
1.70
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
I Power Solutions India Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.70
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.78
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|3.22
|52-Week low
|1.70
|P/E
|170.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.70
|Buy Qty
|1400.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About I Power Solutions India Ltd.
I Power Solutions India Ltd
iPower Solutions India Limited is an India-based company. The Company provides e-commerce, information processing and web related services. The company is one of the pioneers in e-business & Internet solutions in India. iPower offers software services like web/e-business solutions, telecom & networking, application development, infrastructure services, animation & multimedia and technology strateg...> More
I Power Solutions India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
I Power Solutions India Ltd - Financial Results
I Power Solutions India Ltd - Peer Group
I Power Solutions India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
I Power Solutions India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.57%
|-0.38%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.06%
|-0.35%
|3 Month
|-10.53%
|NA
|2.14%
|1.49%
|6 Month
|-19.05%
|NA
|5.53%
|4.86%
|1 Year
|-29.17%
|NA
|17.24%
|16.70%
|3 Year
|-53.55%
|NA
|17.31%
|18.97%
I Power Solutions India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.70
|
|1.70
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.70
|Month Low/High
|1.70
|
|2.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.70
|
|3.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.47
|
|165.00
Quick Links for I Power Solutions India: