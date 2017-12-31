JUST IN
I Power Solutions India Ltd.

BSE: 512405 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE468F01010
BSE LIVE 11:16 | 12 Mar 1.70 -0.08
(-4.49%)
OPEN

1.70

 HIGH

1.70

 LOW

1.70
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan I Power Solutions India Ltd Not listed in NSE
About I Power Solutions India Ltd.

I Power Solutions India Ltd

iPower Solutions India Limited is an India-based company. The Company provides e-commerce, information processing and web related services. The company is one of the pioneers in e-business & Internet solutions in India. iPower offers software services like web/e-business solutions, telecom & networking, application development, infrastructure services, animation & multimedia and technology strateg...> More

I Power Solutions India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 170.00
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

I Power Solutions India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 0.03 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.03 0.03 0
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit 0.01 0.01 -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 4.45 4.45 -
I Power Solutions India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
CES 8.18 2.00 1.06
Fintech Comm. 2.05 4.59 0.97
Sapan Chemicals 1.14 0.00 0.91
I Power Soln. 1.70 -4.49 0.76
Fourth Gen. 1.96 0.00 0.70
G-Tech Info. 1.87 0.00 0.65
Softech Infinium 1.02 -0.97 0.41
I Power Solutions India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.20
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.95
I Power Solutions India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.57% -0.38%
1 Month NA NA -1.06% -0.35%
3 Month -10.53% NA 2.14% 1.49%
6 Month -19.05% NA 5.53% 4.86%
1 Year -29.17% NA 17.24% 16.70%
3 Year -53.55% NA 17.31% 18.97%

I Power Solutions India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.70
1.70
Week Low/High 0.00
1.70
Month Low/High 1.70
2.00
YEAR Low/High 1.70
3.00
All TIME Low/High 1.47
165.00

