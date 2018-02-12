You are here » Home
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 519463
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE678B01021
|
BSE
11:52 | 12 Mar
|
13.78
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
13.78
|
HIGH
13.78
|
LOW
13.78
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|13.78
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.78
|VOLUME
|76
|52-Week high
|31.10
|52-Week low
|13.78
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|13.78
|Buy Qty
|123.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|13.78
|CLOSE
|13.78
|VOLUME
|76
|52-Week high
|31.10
|52-Week low
|13.78
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|13.78
|Buy Qty
|123.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd
Incorporated on 7th December, 1987 as Indian beverages, IB Infotech Enterprises was subsequently converted into a public limited company. It was promoted by V.C.Kumaran, Mrs. Vasanbtha Kumaran, S.R.Mishra and others.
It is setting up a 100% EOU project for coconut based products in foreign collaboration with M/s Harlen Fine Foods (HFF), Singapore. It is also planning to manufacture and export c...> More
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|13.78
|
|13.78
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|13.78
|Month Low/High
|13.78
|
|14.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.78
|
|31.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|33.00
Quick Links for IB Infotech Enterprises: