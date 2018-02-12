JUST IN
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 519463 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE678B01021
BSE 11:52 | 12 Mar 13.78 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

13.78

 HIGH

13.78

 LOW

13.78
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 13.78
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.78
VOLUME 76
52-Week high 31.10
52-Week low 13.78
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 13.78
Buy Qty 123.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd.

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd

Incorporated on 7th December, 1987 as Indian beverages, IB Infotech Enterprises was subsequently converted into a public limited company. It was promoted by V.C.Kumaran, Mrs. Vasanbtha Kumaran, S.R.Mishra and others. It is setting up a 100% EOU project for coconut based products in foreign collaboration with M/s Harlen Fine Foods (HFF), Singapore. It is also planning to manufacture and export c...> More

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.01 0.02 -50
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 1.28 1.28 -
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Shivamshree Busi 0.54 0.00 2.47
Goldcoin Health 7.58 4.12 2.27
Natura Hue Chem 4.37 0.00 1.81
IB Infotech 13.78 0.00 1.76
Transglobe Foods 5.99 -4.92 1.74
Cont. Chemicals 6.77 4.96 0.68
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.94
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 55.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.61
IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

IB Infotech Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 13.78
13.78
Week Low/High 0.00
13.78
Month Low/High 13.78
14.00
YEAR Low/High 13.78
31.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
33.00

