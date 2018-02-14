ICSA (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531524
|Sector: IT
|NSE: ICSA
|ISIN Code: INE306B01029
|BSE 14:14 | 12 Mar
|3.25
|
0.15
(4.84%)
|
OPEN
2.98
|
HIGH
3.25
|
LOW
2.98
|NSE 15:21 | 12 Mar
|3.05
|
-0.10
(-3.17%)
|
OPEN
3.10
|
HIGH
3.20
|
LOW
3.00
About ICSA (India) Ltd.
ICSA (India) Ltd is a unique combination off the EPC business in the space of T&D infrastructure creation and embedded solutions and services. The company is providing technology solutions to the Indian power sector and telecommunication sector with the objective to identify transmission and distribution losses and monitor power consumption. They also provide rural electrification, construction of...> More
ICSA (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|90.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Jun 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-239.60
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.01
ICSA (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.14
|3.04
|-95.39
|Operating Profit
|-0.14
|-3.04
|95.39
|Net Profit
|-2.81
|-5.69
|50.62
|Equity Capital
|9.63
|9.63
|-
ICSA (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|B2B Soft.Tech.
|14.00
|0.00
|16.23
|Firstobj.Tech.
|15.20
|-2.25
|15.81
|USG Tech
|4.00
|-0.25
|15.76
|ICSA (India)
|3.25
|4.84
|15.65
|Funny Software
|6.82
|0.00
|13.69
|BLS Infotech
|0.31
|0.00
|13.57
|OTCO Intl
|49.50
|2.48
|12.82
ICSA (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
ICSA (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.17%
|-1.61%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.55%
|-22.78%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|25.00%
|22.00%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|23.57%
|17.31%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|12.07%
|3.39%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-9.72%
|-16.44%
|17.24%
|19.01%
ICSA (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.98
|
|3.25
|Week Low/High
|2.97
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.97
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.16
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.25
|
|649.00
