ICSA (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531524 Sector: IT
NSE: ICSA ISIN Code: INE306B01029
About ICSA (India) Ltd.

ICSA (India) Ltd

ICSA (India) Ltd is a unique combination off the EPC business in the space of T&D infrastructure creation and embedded solutions and services. The company is providing technology solutions to the Indian power sector and telecommunication sector with the objective to identify transmission and distribution losses and monitor power consumption. They also provide rural electrification, construction of...> More

ICSA (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   90.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Jun 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -239.60
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.01
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

ICSA (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.14 3.04 -95.39
Operating Profit -0.14 -3.04 95.39
Net Profit -2.81 -5.69 50.62
Equity Capital 9.63 9.63 -
ICSA (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
B2B Soft.Tech. 14.00 0.00 16.23
Firstobj.Tech. 15.20 -2.25 15.81
USG Tech 4.00 -0.25 15.76
ICSA (India) 3.25 4.84 15.65
Funny Software 6.82 0.00 13.69
BLS Infotech 0.31 0.00 13.57
OTCO Intl 49.50 2.48 12.82
ICSA (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 6.45
Banks/FIs 1.57
FIIs 0.58
Insurance 2.98
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 71.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.29
ICSA (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.17% -1.61% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.55% -22.78% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 25.00% 22.00% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 23.57% 17.31% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 12.07% 3.39% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -9.72% -16.44% 17.24% 19.01%

ICSA (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.98
3.25
Week Low/High 2.97
3.00
Month Low/High 2.97
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.16
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.25
649.00

