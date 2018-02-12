JUST IN
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd.

BSE: 504375 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE459E01012
BSE LIVE 12:26 | 04 Aug IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 110.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 111.00
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 110.00
52-Week low 110.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd.

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd

Datamatics Global Services Ltd(Formerly Vasudha Trading & Agencies Ltd), a subsidiary of Anju Advisory Services Private Ltd is into software Development. Until FY2002 the company engaged in Financial services has diversified into software development during FY2003. Subsequently to reflect its present business the name of the company has changed to Datamatics Global Services Ltd during the year ...> More

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -154.77
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.71
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.03 -33.33
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.03 33.33
Net Profit -0.08 -0.04 -100
Equity Capital 0.15 0.15 -
> More on IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd Financials Results

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Visu Intl. 0.47 -4.08 1.80
SMS Techsoft 0.05 -16.67 1.75
Archana Software 2.83 4.81 1.72
IDream Film 110.00 -0.90 1.65
Frontier Info. 2.45 0.00 1.64
Omnitech Info. 1.07 4.90 1.61
Covidh Technolog 1.42 -1.39 1.51
> More on IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd Peer Group

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.01
> More on IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd Share Holding Pattern

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.05% -0.96%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.92%
3 Month NA NA 1.61% 0.90%
6 Month NA NA 4.99% 4.26%
1 Year NA NA 16.64% 16.04%
3 Year NA NA 16.71% 18.29%

IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 110.00
110.00
Week Low/High 0.00
110.00
Month Low/High 0.00
110.00
YEAR Low/High 110.00
110.00
All TIME Low/High 4.00
563.00

