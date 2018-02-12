You are here » Home
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd.
|BSE: 504375
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE459E01012
About IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd.
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd
Datamatics Global Services Ltd(Formerly Vasudha Trading & Agencies Ltd), a subsidiary of Anju Advisory Services Private Ltd is into software Development.
Until FY2002 the company engaged in Financial services has diversified into software development during FY2003. Subsequently to reflect its present business the name of the company has changed to Datamatics Global Services Ltd during the year ...> More
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd - Financial Results
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd - Peer Group
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.61%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.99%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.64%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.71%
|18.29%
IDream Film Infrastructure Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|110.00
|
|110.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|110.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|110.00
|YEAR Low/High
|110.00
|
|110.00
|All TIME Low/High
|4.00
|
|563.00
Quick Links for IDream Film Infrastructure Company: