IEC Education Ltd.

BSE: 531840 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE172B01017
BSE 15:15 | 06 Mar 3.87 -0.20
(-4.91%)
OPEN

3.87

 HIGH

3.87

 LOW

3.87
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan IEC Education Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.87
PREVIOUS CLOSE 4.07
VOLUME 99
52-Week high 5.27
52-Week low 3.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 3.87
Buy Qty 2.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About IEC Education Ltd.

IEC Education Ltd

IEC is one of the premium Computer Training Institutes in the country which has grown immensely from a humble beginning to an established brand in providing quality education. India Education Centre was an Association of Persons run and managed by Gupta Enterprises, a registered private family trust established on 16th October, 1981 with Mr R.L Gupta and family. Gupta Enterprises had been en...> More

IEC Education Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.17
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IEC Education Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 -
Other Income -0.01 -0.11 90.91
Total Income -0.01 -0.02 50
Total Expenses 0.08 0.11 -27.27
Operating Profit -0.09 -0.12 25
Net Profit -0.22 -0.26 15.38
Equity Capital 15.26 15.26 -
IEC Education Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jetking Infotrai 60.25 -0.90 35.61
Everonn Educat. 12.25 -4.67 29.46
CORE Education 1.77 -4.84 20.28
IEC Education 3.87 -4.91 5.91
Usha Mart. Edu. 1.44 4.35 3.80
BITS 0.20 0.00 2.24
CTIL 0.63 -4.55 1.94
IEC Education Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.49
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.49
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.02
IEC Education Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -6.52% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 2.93% NA 17.24% 19.01%

IEC Education Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.87
3.87
Week Low/High 3.87
4.00
Month Low/High 3.87
4.00
YEAR Low/High 3.30
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.91
270.00

