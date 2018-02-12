IEC Education Ltd.
|BSE: 531840
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE172B01017
|BSE 15:15 | 06 Mar
|3.87
|
-0.20
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
3.87
|
HIGH
3.87
|
LOW
3.87
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|IEC Education Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.87
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|4.07
|VOLUME
|99
|52-Week high
|5.27
|52-Week low
|3.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|3.87
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About IEC Education Ltd.
IEC is one of the premium Computer Training Institutes in the country which has grown immensely from a humble beginning to an established brand in providing quality education. India Education Centre was an Association of Persons run and managed by Gupta Enterprises, a registered private family trust established on 16th October, 1981 with Mr R.L Gupta and family. Gupta Enterprises had been en...> More
IEC Education Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.40
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.17
IEC Education Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|-
|Other Income
|-0.01
|-0.11
|90.91
|Total Income
|-0.01
|-0.02
|50
|Total Expenses
|0.08
|0.11
|-27.27
|Operating Profit
|-0.09
|-0.12
|25
|Net Profit
|-0.22
|-0.26
|15.38
|Equity Capital
|15.26
|15.26
|-
IEC Education Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Jetking Infotrai
|60.25
|-0.90
|35.61
|Everonn Educat.
|12.25
|-4.67
|29.46
|CORE Education
|1.77
|-4.84
|20.28
|IEC Education
|3.87
|-4.91
|5.91
|Usha Mart. Edu.
|1.44
|4.35
|3.80
|BITS
|0.20
|0.00
|2.24
|CTIL
|0.63
|-4.55
|1.94
IEC Education Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
IEC Education Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-6.52%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|2.93%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
IEC Education Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.87
|
|3.87
|Week Low/High
|3.87
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.87
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|3.30
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.91
|
|270.00
Quick Links for IEC Education:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices