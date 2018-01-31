JUST IN
IFB Agro Industries Ltd.

BSE: 507438 Sector: Consumer
NSE: IFBAGRO ISIN Code: INE076C01018
BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar 540.80 -28.45
(-5.00%)
OPEN

574.95

 HIGH

579.85

 LOW

540.80
NSE LIVE 14:04 | 12 Mar 536.90 -28.25
(-5.00%)
OPEN

583.90

 HIGH

583.90

 LOW

536.90
About IFB Agro Industries Ltd.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd

IFB Agro Industries Ltd

Incorporated in Jan.'82, IFB Agro Industries under the name Nag Bottling and Packaging Company. It became a public limited company in 1986 under the present name. It has been promoted by Bijon Nag, a qualified and experienced mechanical engineer. The company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of extra neutral alcohol, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and marine products.

IFB Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   507
EPS - TTM () [*S] 30.97
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.46
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 429.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

IFB Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 188.68 197.48 -4.46
Other Income 1.41 1.95 -27.69
Total Income 190.08 199.44 -4.69
Total Expenses 176.25 183.78 -4.1
Operating Profit 13.84 15.65 -11.57
Net Profit 5.32 9.25 -42.49
Equity Capital 9.37 9.37 -
IFB Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Radico Khaitan 332.20 2.99 4428.23
G M Breweries 898.00 1.37 1312.88
Som Distilleries 221.45 1.37 609.43
IFB Agro Inds. 540.80 -5.00 506.73
Jagatjit Inds. 104.25 4.25 481.11
Assoc.Alcohols 265.65 -4.13 480.30
Globus Spirits 118.00 -1.30 339.84
IFB Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.00
Banks/FIs 1.03
FIIs 0.27
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.10
Indian Public 24.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.22
IFB Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -17.14% -20.51% 0.07% -0.85%
1 Month -22.47% -25.16% -1.54% -0.82%
3 Month -23.84% -25.33% 1.64% 1.01%
6 Month 34.46% 33.81% 5.02% 4.37%
1 Year 20.74% 19.52% 16.67% 16.15%
3 Year 82.95% 101.77% 16.73% 18.41%

IFB Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 540.80
579.85
Week Low/High 540.80
693.00
Month Low/High 540.80
729.00
YEAR Low/High 366.00
939.00
All TIME Low/High 1.65
939.00

