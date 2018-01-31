You are here » Home
» Company
» IFB Agro Industries Ltd
IFB Agro Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 507438
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: IFBAGRO
|ISIN Code: INE076C01018
|
BSE
LIVE
14:11 | 12 Mar
|
540.80
|
-28.45
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
574.95
|
HIGH
579.85
|
LOW
540.80
|
NSE
LIVE
14:04 | 12 Mar
|
536.90
|
-28.25
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
583.90
|
HIGH
583.90
|
LOW
536.90
|OPEN
|574.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|569.25
|VOLUME
|564
|52-Week high
|938.90
|52-Week low
|366.00
|P/E
|17.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|507
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|540.80
|Sell Qty
|1940.00
|OPEN
|583.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|565.15
|VOLUME
|4608
|52-Week high
|948.00
|52-Week low
|373.10
|P/E
|17.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|507
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|536.90
|Sell Qty
|930.00
|OPEN
|574.95
|CLOSE
|569.25
|VOLUME
|564
|52-Week high
|938.90
|52-Week low
|366.00
|P/E
|17.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|507
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|540.80
|Sell Qty
|1940.00
|OPEN
|583.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|565.15
|VOLUME
|4608
|52-Week high
|948.00
|52-Week low
|373.10
|P/E
|17.46
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|506.73
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|536.90
|Sell Qty
|930.00
About IFB Agro Industries Ltd.
IFB Agro Industries Ltd
Incorporated in Jan.'82, IFB Agro Industries under the name Nag Bottling and Packaging Company. It became a public limited company in 1986 under the present name. It has been promoted by Bijon Nag, a qualified and experienced mechanical engineer. The company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of extra neutral alcohol, Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and marine products.
Industrial al...> More
IFB Agro Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
IFB Agro Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on IFB Agro Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|188.68
|197.48
|-4.46
|Other Income
|1.41
|1.95
|-27.69
|Total Income
|190.08
|199.44
|-4.69
|Total Expenses
|176.25
|183.78
|-4.1
|Operating Profit
|13.84
|15.65
|-11.57
|Net Profit
|5.32
|9.25
|-42.49
|Equity Capital
|9.37
|9.37
| -
IFB Agro Industries Ltd - Peer Group
IFB Agro Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
IFB Agro Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-17.14%
|-20.51%
|0.07%
|-0.85%
|1 Month
|-22.47%
|-25.16%
|-1.54%
|-0.82%
|3 Month
|-23.84%
|-25.33%
|1.64%
|1.01%
|6 Month
|34.46%
|33.81%
|5.02%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|20.74%
|19.52%
|16.67%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|82.95%
|101.77%
|16.73%
|18.41%
IFB Agro Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|540.80
|
|579.85
|Week Low/High
|540.80
|
|693.00
|Month Low/High
|540.80
|
|729.00
|YEAR Low/High
|366.00
|
|939.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.65
|
|939.00
Quick Links for IFB Agro Industries: