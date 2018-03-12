IFB Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 505726
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: IFBIND
|ISIN Code: INE559A01017
|BSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar
|1330.00
|
-16.05
(-1.19%)
|
OPEN
1317.60
|
HIGH
1335.00
|
LOW
1317.55
|NSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar
|1333.00
|
0.35
(0.03%)
|
OPEN
1340.00
|
HIGH
1340.00
|
LOW
1323.00
|OPEN
|1317.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1346.05
|VOLUME
|811
|52-Week high
|1542.90
|52-Week low
|585.10
|P/E
|82.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,389
|Buy Price
|1323.45
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|1329.75
|Sell Qty
|17.00
|OPEN
|1340.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1332.65
|VOLUME
|2815
|52-Week high
|1546.95
|52-Week low
|586.25
|P/E
|82.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,389
|Buy Price
|1331.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1333.00
|Sell Qty
|25.00
|OPEN
|1317.60
|CLOSE
|1346.05
|VOLUME
|811
|52-Week high
|1542.90
|52-Week low
|585.10
|P/E
|82.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5,389
|Buy Price
|1323.45
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|1329.75
|Sell Qty
|17.00
|OPEN
|1340.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1332.65
|VOLUME
|2815
|52-Week high
|1546.95
|52-Week low
|586.25
|P/E
|82.56
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5389.16
|Buy Price
|1331.00
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|1333.00
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About IFB Industries Ltd.
IFB Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing engineering products. They operate in three segments, namely engineering, home appliance and others. The engineering divisions are located at Kolkata and Bangalore. The company's product range includes fine blanked components, tools and related machines tools, such straighteners, decoilers, stri...> More
IFB Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5,389
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|16.11
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|82.56
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|126.34
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|10.53
IFB Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|549.37
|458.31
|19.87
|Other Income
|4.24
|2.67
|58.8
|Total Income
|553.61
|460.98
|20.09
|Total Expenses
|513.22
|427.4
|20.08
|Operating Profit
|40.39
|33.58
|20.28
|Net Profit
|17.29
|15.4
|12.27
|Equity Capital
|41.28
|41.28
|-
IFB Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Blue Star
|790.15
|-0.45
|7585.44
|Johnson Con. Hit
|2477.85
|5.10
|6737.27
|Bajaj Electrical
|574.55
|2.02
|5863.28
|IFB Inds.
|1330.00
|-1.19
|5389.16
|Dixon Technolog.
|3445.00
|-0.11
|3903.18
|Amber Enterp.
|1117.25
|1.17
|3513.75
|Hawkins Cookers
|2806.00
|-0.65
|1484.37
IFB Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
IFB Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.46%
|-6.09%
|0.05%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|-3.31%
|-3.37%
|-1.56%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|3.42%
|-3.27%
|1.62%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|83.83%
|82.58%
|4.99%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|125.35%
|124.88%
|16.65%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|123.06%
|160.33%
|16.71%
|18.43%
IFB Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1317.55
|
|1335.00
|Week Low/High
|1263.80
|
|1405.00
|Month Low/High
|1263.80
|
|1449.00
|YEAR Low/High
|585.10
|
|1543.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|1543.00
Quick Links for IFB Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices