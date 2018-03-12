JUST IN
IFB Industries Ltd.

BSE: 505726 Sector: Consumer
NSE: IFBIND ISIN Code: INE559A01017
BSE LIVE 13:52 | 12 Mar 1330.00 -16.05
(-1.19%)
OPEN

1317.60

 HIGH

1335.00

 LOW

1317.55
NSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar 1333.00 0.35
(0.03%)
OPEN

1340.00

 HIGH

1340.00

 LOW

1323.00
OPEN 1317.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1346.05
VOLUME 811
52-Week high 1542.90
52-Week low 585.10
P/E 82.56
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5,389
Buy Price 1323.45
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 1329.75
Sell Qty 17.00
About IFB Industries Ltd.

IFB Industries Ltd

IFB Industries Ltd is an India-based company. The company is engaged in manufacturing and marketing engineering products. They operate in three segments, namely engineering, home appliance and others. The engineering divisions are located at Kolkata and Bangalore. The company's product range includes fine blanked components, tools and related machines tools, such straighteners, decoilers, stri...

IFB Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5,389
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 82.56
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 126.34
P/B Ratio () [*S] 10.53
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

IFB Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 549.37 458.31 19.87
Other Income 4.24 2.67 58.8
Total Income 553.61 460.98 20.09
Total Expenses 513.22 427.4 20.08
Operating Profit 40.39 33.58 20.28
Net Profit 17.29 15.4 12.27
Equity Capital 41.28 41.28 -
IFB Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Blue Star 790.15 -0.45 7585.44
Johnson Con. Hit 2477.85 5.10 6737.27
Bajaj Electrical 574.55 2.02 5863.28
IFB Inds. 1330.00 -1.19 5389.16
Dixon Technolog. 3445.00 -0.11 3903.18
Amber Enterp. 1117.25 1.17 3513.75
Hawkins Cookers 2806.00 -0.65 1484.37
IFB Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.96
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 8.32
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 2.91
Indian Public 9.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.93
IFB Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.46% -6.09% 0.05% -0.84%
1 Month -3.31% -3.37% -1.56% -0.81%
3 Month 3.42% -3.27% 1.62% 1.02%
6 Month 83.83% 82.58% 4.99% 4.39%
1 Year 125.35% 124.88% 16.65% 16.17%
3 Year 123.06% 160.33% 16.71% 18.43%

IFB Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1317.55
1335.00
Week Low/High 1263.80
1405.00
Month Low/High 1263.80
1449.00
YEAR Low/High 585.10
1543.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
1543.00

