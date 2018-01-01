JUST IN
IFL Promoters Ltd.

BSE: 511682 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE326D01031
BSE LIVE 14:39 | 06 Nov IFL Promoters Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan IFL Promoters Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.80
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 0.80
52-Week low 0.58
P/E 80.00
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.80
Sell Qty 1884.00
About IFL Promoters Ltd.

IFL Promoters Ltd

The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 2nd June 1992, with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi. The Certificate of Commencement of Business has been obtained on 9th December, 1992. The Company obtained Registration as Category -I Merchant banker w.e.f. August 16,1994. The Company has admitted as Dealer of OTC Exchange of India, New Delhi in 1993. T...> More

IFL Promoters Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.01
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 80.00
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IFL Promoters Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.16 0.62 -74.19
Other Income -
Total Income 0.16 0.62 -74.19
Total Expenses 0.19 0.47 -59.57
Operating Profit -0.03 0.14 -121.43
Net Profit 0.03 0.11 -72.73
Equity Capital 7.26 7.26 -
IFL Promoters Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mindvision Cap. 11.25 -1.32 5.96
Provestment Serv 11.55 3.03 5.89
K K Fincorp 10.45 4.81 5.85
IFL Promoters 0.80 0.00 5.81
Kanungo Financi. 12.50 25.00 5.79
Vintage Secur. 15.22 4.97 5.59
Modern Shares 19.00 -4.76 5.57
IFL Promoters Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 12.40
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 62.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.68
IFL Promoters Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.58% -0.50%
1 Month NA NA -1.04% -0.46%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.37%
6 Month NA NA 5.55% 4.75%
1 Year NA NA 17.26% 16.57%
3 Year -61.54% NA 17.33% 18.84%

IFL Promoters Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.80
0.80
Week Low/High 0.00
0.80
Month Low/High 0.00
0.80
YEAR Low/High 0.58
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.14
8.00

