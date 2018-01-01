IFL Promoters Ltd.
|BSE: 511682
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE326D01031
|BSE LIVE 14:39 | 06 Nov
|IFL Promoters Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|IFL Promoters Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.80
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|0.80
|52-Week low
|0.58
|P/E
|80.00
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.80
|Sell Qty
|1884.00
About IFL Promoters Ltd.
The company was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 2nd June 1992, with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi. The Certificate of Commencement of Business has been obtained on 9th December, 1992. The Company obtained Registration as Category -I Merchant banker w.e.f. August 16,1994. The Company has admitted as Dealer of OTC Exchange of India, New Delhi in 1993. T...> More
IFL Promoters Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.01
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|80.00
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.49
IFL Promoters Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.16
|0.62
|-74.19
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.16
|0.62
|-74.19
|Total Expenses
|0.19
|0.47
|-59.57
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|0.14
|-121.43
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.11
|-72.73
|Equity Capital
|7.26
|7.26
|-
IFL Promoters Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mindvision Cap.
|11.25
|-1.32
|5.96
|Provestment Serv
|11.55
|3.03
|5.89
|K K Fincorp
|10.45
|4.81
|5.85
|IFL Promoters
|0.80
|0.00
|5.81
|Kanungo Financi.
|12.50
|25.00
|5.79
|Vintage Secur.
|15.22
|4.97
|5.59
|Modern Shares
|19.00
|-4.76
|5.57
IFL Promoters Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
IFL Promoters Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.50%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.04%
|-0.46%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.37%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.55%
|4.75%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.26%
|16.57%
|3 Year
|-61.54%
|NA
|17.33%
|18.84%
IFL Promoters Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.80
|
|0.80
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.80
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.80
|YEAR Low/High
|0.58
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.14
|
|8.00
