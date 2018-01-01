JUST IN
IFM Impex Global Ltd.

BSE: 522289 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE169F01014
BSE 13:35 | 21 Feb 6.18 0.27
(4.57%)
OPEN

6.19

 HIGH

6.19

 LOW

6.18
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan IFM Impex Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
About IFM Impex Global Ltd.

IFM Impex Global Ltd

IFM Impex Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.49
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IFM Impex Global Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.03 -
Total Expenses 0.06 -
Operating Profit -0.02 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 3.01 3.01 -
IFM Impex Global Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tirupati Tyres 5.51 0.18 1.90
Mahavir Impex 1.05 0.00 1.89
Radhagobind Comm 13.04 -4.96 1.88
IFM Impex Global 6.18 4.57 1.86
Munoth Commun. 1.90 0.00 1.83
Gujarat Cotex 2.45 0.00 1.74
Guj. Meditech 4.10 0.00 1.69
IFM Impex Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.93
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.56
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.51
IFM Impex Global Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 20.70% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

IFM Impex Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.18
6.19
Week Low/High 0.00
6.19
Month Low/High 5.12
6.00
YEAR Low/High 2.71
6.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
35.00

