IFM Impex Global Ltd.
BSE: 522289
Sector: Others
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE169F01014
BSE 13:35 | 21 Feb
6.18
|
0.27
(4.57%)
|
OPEN
6.19
|
HIGH
6.19
|
LOW
6.18
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
IFM Impex Global Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.19
PREVIOUS CLOSE
5.91
VOLUME
210
52-Week high
6.19
52-Week low
2.71
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
2
Buy Price
0.00
Buy Qty
0.00
Sell Price
6.18
Sell Qty
100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About IFM Impex Global Ltd.
IFM Impex Global Ltd
IFM Impex Global Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.49
IFM Impex Global Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.03
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.06
|-
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-
|Equity Capital
|3.01
|3.01
|-
IFM Impex Global Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tirupati Tyres
|5.51
|0.18
|1.90
|Mahavir Impex
|1.05
|0.00
|1.89
|Radhagobind Comm
|13.04
|-4.96
|1.88
|IFM Impex Global
|6.18
|4.57
|1.86
|Munoth Commun.
|1.90
|0.00
|1.83
|Gujarat Cotex
|2.45
|0.00
|1.74
|Guj. Meditech
|4.10
|0.00
|1.69
IFM Impex Global Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
IFM Impex Global Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|20.70%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
IFM Impex Global Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.18
|
|6.19
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.19
|Month Low/High
|5.12
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.71
|
|6.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|35.00
