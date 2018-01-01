JUST IN
IITL Projects Ltd.

BSE: 531968 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE786E01018
BSE 10:54 | 12 Mar 15.50 -0.75
(-4.62%)
OPEN

15.50

 HIGH

15.50

 LOW

15.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan IITL Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
About IITL Projects Ltd.

IITL Projects Ltd

IITL Projects Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 26, 1994. At the time of incorporation, the Company was mainly engaged in the business of growing fruits and vegetable and trading in jute products. On June 4, 1996, the Company came out with initial public offer of 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Company could not continue with the agro based activities due to...> More

IITL Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -18.61
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

IITL Projects Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.43 1.18 21.19
Other Income 0.07 1.44 -95.14
Total Income 1.5 2.61 -42.53
Total Expenses 0.7 0.54 29.63
Operating Profit 0.81 2.07 -60.87
Net Profit -0.02 -0.29 93.1
Equity Capital 4.99 4.99 -
IITL Projects Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Samruddhi Realty 8.77 9.90 8.85
Steel Strips Inf 9.41 4.91 8.13
Sanmit Infra 7.94 -4.91 7.86
IITL Proj. 15.50 -4.62 7.73
Rap Media 12.20 -0.57 7.17
Parab Infra 12.36 -5.00 6.64
B&B Realty 4.45 0.00 6.62
IITL Projects Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.27
IITL Projects Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.89% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

IITL Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.50
15.50
Week Low/High 15.50
19.00
Month Low/High 15.50
19.00
YEAR Low/High 15.50
35.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
87.00

