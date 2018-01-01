IITL Projects Ltd.
|BSE: 531968
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE786E01018
|BSE 10:54 | 12 Mar
|15.50
|
-0.75
(-4.62%)
|
OPEN
15.50
|
HIGH
15.50
|
LOW
15.50
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|IITL Projects Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.25
|VOLUME
|1000
|52-Week high
|34.75
|52-Week low
|15.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.50
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About IITL Projects Ltd.
IITL Projects Ltd was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on October 26, 1994. At the time of incorporation, the Company was mainly engaged in the business of growing fruits and vegetable and trading in jute products. On June 4, 1996, the Company came out with initial public offer of 25,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. The Company could not continue with the agro based activities due to...> More
IITL Projects Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-18.61
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.83
IITL Projects Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.43
|1.18
|21.19
|Other Income
|0.07
|1.44
|-95.14
|Total Income
|1.5
|2.61
|-42.53
|Total Expenses
|0.7
|0.54
|29.63
|Operating Profit
|0.81
|2.07
|-60.87
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.29
|93.1
|Equity Capital
|4.99
|4.99
|-
IITL Projects Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Samruddhi Realty
|8.77
|9.90
|8.85
|Steel Strips Inf
|9.41
|4.91
|8.13
|Sanmit Infra
|7.94
|-4.91
|7.86
|IITL Proj.
|15.50
|-4.62
|7.73
|Rap Media
|12.20
|-0.57
|7.17
|Parab Infra
|12.36
|-5.00
|6.64
|B&B Realty
|4.45
|0.00
|6.62
IITL Projects Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.89%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
IITL Projects Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.50
|
|15.50
|Week Low/High
|15.50
|
|19.00
|Month Low/High
|15.50
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.50
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|87.00
