IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd.
|BSE: 514238
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE874A01010
BSE
15:14 | 19 Feb
17.85
-0.90
(-4.80%)
OPEN
17.85
HIGH
17.85
LOW
17.85
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|17.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.75
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|21.05
|52-Week low
|14.30
|P/E
|5.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|17.85
|Sell Qty
|350.00
|OPEN
|17.85
|CLOSE
|18.75
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|21.05
|52-Week low
|14.30
|P/E
|5.31
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|17.85
|Sell Qty
|350.00
About IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd.
IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd
Ikab Securities & Investment Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company provides various financial services in India. It deals primarily in shares and securities. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company focuses on expanding its institutional brokerage business by offering a wide range of investment activities. It constantly evaluates its existing operations and opportunities...> More
IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd - Key Fundamentals
IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd - Financial Results
> More on IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|43.38
|19.71
|120.09
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|43.39
|19.73
|119.92
|Total Expenses
|42.94
|19.25
|123.06
|Operating Profit
|0.45
|0.49
|-8.16
|Net Profit
|-0.21
|0.31
|-167.74
|Equity Capital
|3.42
|3.42
| -
IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd - Peer Group
IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.80%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|17.85
|
|17.85
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|17.85
|Month Low/High
|17.85
|
|19.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.30
|
|21.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|68.00
Quick Links for IKAB Securities & Investment: