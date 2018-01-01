JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd

IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd.

BSE: 514238 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE874A01010
BSE 15:14 | 19 Feb 17.85 -0.90
(-4.80%)
OPEN

17.85

 HIGH

17.85

 LOW

17.85
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 17.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.75
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 21.05
52-Week low 14.30
P/E 5.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 17.85
Sell Qty 350.00
OPEN 17.85
CLOSE 18.75
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 21.05
52-Week low 14.30
P/E 5.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 17.85
Sell Qty 350.00

About IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd.

IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd

Ikab Securities & Investment Limited was incorporated in the year 1991. The company provides various financial services in India. It deals primarily in shares and securities. The company is based in Mumbai, India. The company focuses on expanding its institutional brokerage business by offering a wide range of investment activities. It constantly evaluates its existing operations and opportunities...> More

IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 5.31
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 30.01
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.59
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 43.38 19.71 120.09
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 43.39 19.73 119.92
Total Expenses 42.94 19.25 123.06
Operating Profit 0.45 0.49 -8.16
Net Profit -0.21 0.31 -167.74
Equity Capital 3.42 3.42 -
> More on IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd Financials Results

IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Polytex India 4.61 0.00 6.22
Amradeep Inds. 0.94 0.00 6.21
Octal Credit Cap 12.40 0.00 6.20
IKAB Securities 17.85 -4.80 6.10
Galada Finance 20.00 -1.23 6.00
Dharani Finance 12.00 -3.77 5.99
Finaventure Cap. 5.65 4.82 5.97
> More on IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd Peer Group

IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.16
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.54
> More on IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd Share Holding Pattern

IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.80% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

IKAB Securities & Investment Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 17.85
17.85
Week Low/High 0.00
17.85
Month Low/High 17.85
19.00
YEAR Low/High 14.30
21.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
68.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for IKAB Securities & Investment: