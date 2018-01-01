JUST IN
IKF Technologies Ltd.

BSE: 532414 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE052C01027
BSE 15:02 | 12 Mar 0.61 -0.01
(-1.61%)
OPEN

0.61

 HIGH

0.62

 LOW

0.61
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan IKF Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
About IKF Technologies Ltd.

IKF Technologies Ltd

IKF Software.com was incorporated as a public limited company on 22nd February 2000 with the objective to design and market wireless web Technology that expands the capabilities of handheld and wireless communication devices used by mobile professionals and consumers. The Company has been promoted by US based technocrats having experience of working with some of the software and communications ...> More

IKF Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   26
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.19
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IKF Technologies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13.17 17.07 -22.85
Other Income 0.14 0.12 16.67
Total Income 13.31 17.19 -22.57
Total Expenses 11.87 15.08 -21.29
Operating Profit 1.44 2.11 -31.75
Net Profit 0.36 0.36 0
Equity Capital 43.06 43.06 -
IKF Technologies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
ERP Soft Systems 69.50 -4.99 27.52
Dynacons Sys. 39.80 -1.97 27.50
Danlaw Tech. 73.70 0.96 27.34
IKF Technolog. 0.61 -1.61 26.27
Odyssey Tech. 29.05 -3.81 25.74
Goldstone Tech. 13.36 -2.12 25.09
Ram Info 39.15 -6.34 24.59
IKF Technologies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 8.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 51.58
Custodians 28.36
Other 8.42
IKF Technologies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.58% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -32.97% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -19.74% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -4.69% NA 17.24% 19.01%

IKF Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.61
0.62
Week Low/High 0.61
1.00
Month Low/High 0.61
1.00
YEAR Low/High 0.53
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.05
24.00

