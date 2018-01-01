IKF Technologies Ltd.
|BSE: 532414
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE052C01027
|BSE 15:02 | 12 Mar
|0.61
|
-0.01
(-1.61%)
|
OPEN
0.61
|
HIGH
0.62
|
LOW
0.61
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|IKF Technologies Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.61
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.62
|VOLUME
|68602
|52-Week high
|1.24
|52-Week low
|0.53
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.61
|Sell Qty
|60508.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|26
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About IKF Technologies Ltd.
IKF Software.com was incorporated as a public limited company on 22nd February 2000 with the objective to design and market wireless web Technology that expands the capabilities of handheld and wireless communication devices used by mobile professionals and consumers. The Company has been promoted by US based technocrats having experience of working with some of the software and communications ...> More
IKF Technologies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|26
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.19
Announcement
-
-
-
-
Revised Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2017
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
IKF Technologies Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13.17
|17.07
|-22.85
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.12
|16.67
|Total Income
|13.31
|17.19
|-22.57
|Total Expenses
|11.87
|15.08
|-21.29
|Operating Profit
|1.44
|2.11
|-31.75
|Net Profit
|0.36
|0.36
|0
|Equity Capital
|43.06
|43.06
|-
IKF Technologies Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|ERP Soft Systems
|69.50
|-4.99
|27.52
|Dynacons Sys.
|39.80
|-1.97
|27.50
|Danlaw Tech.
|73.70
|0.96
|27.34
|IKF Technolog.
|0.61
|-1.61
|26.27
|Odyssey Tech.
|29.05
|-3.81
|25.74
|Goldstone Tech.
|13.36
|-2.12
|25.09
|Ram Info
|39.15
|-6.34
|24.59
IKF Technologies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.58%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-32.97%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-19.74%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-4.69%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
IKF Technologies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.61
|
|0.62
|Week Low/High
|0.61
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|0.61
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.53
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.05
|
|24.00
