IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd.

BSE: 511208 Sector: Financials
NSE: IVC ISIN Code: INE050B01023
BSE LIVE 14:59 | 12 Mar 18.90 0.30
(1.61%)
OPEN

18.95

 HIGH

19.20

 LOW

18.50
NSE LIVE 14:47 | 12 Mar 18.80 0.25
(1.35%)
OPEN

19.05

 HIGH

19.30

 LOW

18.40
About IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd.

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd

Established in 1989 as Creditcapital Venture Fund (India) and subsequently changed its name to IL & FS Venture Corporation with effect from April 23, 1997. It was set up as a joint venture by Creditcapital Finance Corporation (CFC) and Bank of India (BOI) with equity participation from Asian Development Bank, Manila (ADB); Commonwealth Development Corporation, London (CDC). Subsequently, the Inter...> More

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   594
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.45
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 42.00
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 3.23
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.40
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 31 22.33 38.83
Other Income 2.25 3.96 -43.18
Total Income 33.25 26.29 26.47
Total Expenses 24.65 19.93 23.68
Operating Profit 8.6 6.36 35.22
Net Profit 2.01 1.56 28.85
Equity Capital 62.81 62.81 -
> More on IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Financials Results

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Capital Trust 401.05 -2.94 656.12
PNB Gilts 35.40 -1.53 637.24
Florence Invest. 1835.00 -0.69 611.05
IL&FS Inv.Manag. 18.90 1.61 593.55
Nalwa Sons Invst 1095.00 2.15 562.83
Maa Jagdambe 70.45 -4.99 552.68
Crest Ventures 202.10 0.00 526.47
> More on IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Peer Group

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 50.42
Banks/FIs 0.17
FIIs 0.23
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.24
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.54
> More on IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd Share Holding Pattern

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.79% -6.93% 0.37% -0.68%
1 Month -14.86% -11.94% -1.25% -0.65%
3 Month -34.83% -33.80% 1.94% 1.18%
6 Month 26.25% 26.60% 5.33% 4.55%
1 Year 35.10% 34.29% 17.02% 16.36%
3 Year -4.55% -6.47% 17.08% 18.62%

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.50
19.20
Week Low/High 18.25
20.00
Month Low/High 18.25
24.00
YEAR Low/High 13.20
35.00
All TIME Low/High 0.20
40.00

