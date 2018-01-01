You are here » Home
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd.
|BSE: 511208
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: IVC
|ISIN Code: INE050B01023
|
BSE
LIVE
14:59 | 12 Mar
|
18.90
|
0.30
(1.61%)
|
OPEN
18.95
|
HIGH
19.20
|
LOW
18.50
|
NSE
LIVE
14:47 | 12 Mar
|
18.80
|
0.25
(1.35%)
|
OPEN
19.05
|
HIGH
19.30
|
LOW
18.40
About IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd.
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd
Established in 1989 as Creditcapital Venture Fund (India) and subsequently changed its name to IL & FS Venture Corporation with effect from April 23, 1997. It was set up as a joint venture by Creditcapital Finance Corporation (CFC) and Bank of India (BOI) with equity participation from Asian Development Bank, Manila (ADB); Commonwealth Development Corporation, London (CDC). Subsequently, the Inter...> More
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|31
|22.33
|38.83
|Other Income
|2.25
|3.96
|-43.18
|Total Income
|33.25
|26.29
|26.47
|Total Expenses
|24.65
|19.93
|23.68
|Operating Profit
|8.6
|6.36
|35.22
|Net Profit
|2.01
|1.56
|28.85
|Equity Capital
|62.81
|62.81
| -
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd - Peer Group
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.79%
|-6.93%
|0.37%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-14.86%
|-11.94%
|-1.25%
|-0.65%
|3 Month
|-34.83%
|-33.80%
|1.94%
|1.18%
|6 Month
|26.25%
|26.60%
|5.33%
|4.55%
|1 Year
|35.10%
|34.29%
|17.02%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|-4.55%
|-6.47%
|17.08%
|18.62%
IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.50
|
|19.20
|Week Low/High
|18.25
|
|20.00
|Month Low/High
|18.25
|
|24.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.20
|
|35.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.20
|
|40.00
