IM+ Capitals Ltd.
|BSE: 511628
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE417D01012
|BSE LIVE 14:54 | 12 Mar
|50.20
|
-1.30
(-2.52%)
|
OPEN
52.00
|
HIGH
54.90
|
LOW
45.25
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|IM+ Capitals Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|52.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.50
|VOLUME
|23944
|52-Week high
|82.90
|52-Week low
|40.30
|P/E
|11.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|48.30
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|50.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|52.00
|CLOSE
|51.50
|VOLUME
|23944
|52-Week high
|82.90
|52-Week low
|40.30
|P/E
|11.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|48.30
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|50.90
|Sell Qty
|3.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|11.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|17.57
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About IM+ Capitals Ltd.
Brescon Corporate Advisors Limited is a corporate advisory company based in India. The Company operates in the distressed and special situation advisory and investment area. The Company is engaged in the financial restructuring, corporate finance and capital market service. Its services include debt solution, debt syndication, real estate, recapitalization, mergers and acquisitions, and private eq...> More
IM+ Capitals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|4.55
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|11.03
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|154.31
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.33
Announcement
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting On 14Th February 2018 To Consider Unaudited Quarterly Financial Result F
-
Statement Of Investor Grievance For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
-
Subject: Compliance Under Regulation 33 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Re
-
-
Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th December 2017 To Take On Record The Un Audited Result For The Quart
-
PCS Certificate Under Regulation 40 (9) Of SEBI Listing And Obligation Disclosure Requirement Regul
IM+ Capitals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.14
|2.23
|-48.88
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Income
|1.16
|2.24
|-48.21
|Total Expenses
|0.71
|1.7
|-58.24
|Operating Profit
|0.46
|0.54
|-14.81
|Net Profit
|0.33
|0.34
|-2.94
|Equity Capital
|3.5
|3.5
|-
IM+ Capitals Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Narendra Invest.
|47.10
|-4.94
|17.99
|Universal Credit
|3.57
|-1.92
|17.85
|Charter. Capital
|59.20
|-4.90
|17.82
|IM+ Capitals
|50.20
|-2.52
|17.57
|Apple Finance
|3.15
|1.94
|17.54
|Comfort Fincap
|16.10
|0.31
|17.47
|Capital India
|49.65
|0.00
|17.38
IM+ Capitals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
IM+ Capitals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|6.92%
|NA
|0.50%
|-0.58%
|1 Month
|-23.94%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.55%
|3 Month
|-29.00%
|NA
|2.07%
|1.28%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.46%
|4.66%
|1 Year
|10.82%
|NA
|17.17%
|16.47%
|3 Year
|52.12%
|NA
|17.23%
|18.74%
IM+ Capitals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|45.25
|
|54.90
|Week Low/High
|42.25
|
|59.00
|Month Low/High
|42.25
|
|72.00
|YEAR Low/High
|40.30
|
|83.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|305.00
