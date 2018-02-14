JUST IN
IM+ Capitals Ltd.

BSE: 511628 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE417D01012
BSE LIVE 14:54 | 12 Mar 50.20 -1.30
(-2.52%)
OPEN

52.00

 HIGH

54.90

 LOW

45.25
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan IM+ Capitals Ltd Not listed in NSE
About IM+ Capitals Ltd.

IM+ Capitals Ltd

Brescon Corporate Advisors Limited is a corporate advisory company based in India. The Company operates in the distressed and special situation advisory and investment area. The Company is engaged in the financial restructuring, corporate finance and capital market service. Its services include debt solution, debt syndication, real estate, recapitalization, mergers and acquisitions, and private eq...> More

IM+ Capitals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.55
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 11.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 154.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

IM+ Capitals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.14 2.23 -48.88
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 1.16 2.24 -48.21
Total Expenses 0.71 1.7 -58.24
Operating Profit 0.46 0.54 -14.81
Net Profit 0.33 0.34 -2.94
Equity Capital 3.5 3.5 -
IM+ Capitals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Narendra Invest. 47.10 -4.94 17.99
Universal Credit 3.57 -1.92 17.85
Charter. Capital 59.20 -4.90 17.82
IM+ Capitals 50.20 -2.52 17.57
Apple Finance 3.15 1.94 17.54
Comfort Fincap 16.10 0.31 17.47
Capital India 49.65 0.00 17.38
IM+ Capitals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.88
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 42.99
IM+ Capitals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 6.92% NA 0.50% -0.58%
1 Month -23.94% NA -1.12% -0.55%
3 Month -29.00% NA 2.07% 1.28%
6 Month NA NA 5.46% 4.66%
1 Year 10.82% NA 17.17% 16.47%
3 Year 52.12% NA 17.23% 18.74%

IM+ Capitals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 45.25
54.90
Week Low/High 42.25
59.00
Month Low/High 42.25
72.00
YEAR Low/High 40.30
83.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
305.00

