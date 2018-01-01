JUST IN
IMP Powers Ltd.

BSE: 517571 Sector: Engineering
NSE: INDLMETER ISIN Code: INE065B01013
BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar 94.00 -2.70
(-2.79%)
OPEN

94.75

 HIGH

101.40

 LOW

93.35
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 95.00 -2.05
(-2.11%)
OPEN

97.05

 HIGH

101.75

 LOW

93.60
About IMP Powers Ltd.

IMP Powers Ltd

The flagship of the IMP Mangalam group,IMP Power(formerly Industrial Meters) was established in 1961 and was promoted by R R Dhoot. It manufactures electrical instruments like ammeters, voltmeters, frequency meters, wattmeters, power factor meters, etc. Meters such as the three-vector meter, maximum demand indicator, low power factor meter, etc, have been introduced and developed by the company. ...> More

IMP Powers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   81
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.13
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 19 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.52
Book Value / Share () [*S] 116.23
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

IMP Powers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 104.97 110.25 -4.79
Other Income -
Total Income 104.97 110.25 -4.79
Total Expenses 93.19 100.18 -6.98
Operating Profit 11.78 10.08 16.87
Net Profit 3.15 1.6 96.88
Equity Capital 8.64 8.64 -
IMP Powers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
EMCO 15.30 -5.26 103.89
Jyoti Structures 8.97 -3.55 98.27
Jyoti 53.95 4.96 92.42
IMP Powers 94.00 -2.79 81.22
High Energy Bat. 445.00 0.27 79.65
Rexnord Electr. 65.50 -3.68 73.10
Surana Solar 13.70 -2.14 67.40
IMP Powers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.99
Banks/FIs 1.11
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.03
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.87
IMP Powers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.39% -7.54% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -20.07% -16.96% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.35% -12.16% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 19.59% 20.56% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 8.92% 10.66% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 24.42% 27.18% 17.24% 19.02%

IMP Powers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 93.35
101.40
Week Low/High 93.35
104.00
Month Low/High 93.35
119.00
YEAR Low/High 71.80
131.00
All TIME Low/High 6.50
330.00

