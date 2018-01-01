IMP Powers Ltd.
|BSE: 517571
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: INDLMETER
|ISIN Code: INE065B01013
|BSE 15:41 | 12 Mar
|94.00
|
-2.70
(-2.79%)
|
OPEN
94.75
|
HIGH
101.40
|
LOW
93.35
|NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|95.00
|
-2.05
(-2.11%)
|
OPEN
97.05
|
HIGH
101.75
|
LOW
93.60
|OPEN
|94.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|96.70
|VOLUME
|23131
|52-Week high
|131.40
|52-Week low
|71.80
|P/E
|31.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|81
|Buy Price
|94.00
|Buy Qty
|30.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|97.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|97.05
|VOLUME
|16422
|52-Week high
|133.00
|52-Week low
|72.00
|P/E
|31.13
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|81
|Buy Price
|93.70
|Buy Qty
|48.00
|Sell Price
|95.40
|Sell Qty
|10.00
About IMP Powers Ltd.
The flagship of the IMP Mangalam group,IMP Power(formerly Industrial Meters) was established in 1961 and was promoted by R R Dhoot. It manufactures electrical instruments like ammeters, voltmeters, frequency meters, wattmeters, power factor meters, etc. Meters such as the three-vector meter, maximum demand indicator, low power factor meter, etc, have been introduced and developed by the company. ...> More
IMP Powers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|81
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.13
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|19 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.52
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|116.23
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.81
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended December 31 2017
IMP Powers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|104.97
|110.25
|-4.79
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|104.97
|110.25
|-4.79
|Total Expenses
|93.19
|100.18
|-6.98
|Operating Profit
|11.78
|10.08
|16.87
|Net Profit
|3.15
|1.6
|96.88
|Equity Capital
|8.64
|8.64
|-
IMP Powers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|EMCO
|15.30
|-5.26
|103.89
|Jyoti Structures
|8.97
|-3.55
|98.27
|Jyoti
|53.95
|4.96
|92.42
|IMP Powers
|94.00
|-2.79
|81.22
|High Energy Bat.
|445.00
|0.27
|79.65
|Rexnord Electr.
|65.50
|-3.68
|73.10
|Surana Solar
|13.70
|-2.14
|67.40
IMP Powers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
IMP Powers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.39%
|-7.54%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-20.07%
|-16.96%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.35%
|-12.16%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|19.59%
|20.56%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|8.92%
|10.66%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|24.42%
|27.18%
|17.24%
|19.02%
IMP Powers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|93.35
|
|101.40
|Week Low/High
|93.35
|
|104.00
|Month Low/High
|93.35
|
|119.00
|YEAR Low/High
|71.80
|
|131.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.50
|
|330.00
