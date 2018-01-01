IMP Powers Ltd

The flagship of the IMP Mangalam group,IMP Power(formerly Industrial Meters) was established in 1961 and was promoted by R R Dhoot. It manufactures electrical instruments like ammeters, voltmeters, frequency meters, wattmeters, power factor meters, etc. Meters such as the three-vector meter, maximum demand indicator, low power factor meter, etc, have been introduced and developed by the company. ...> More