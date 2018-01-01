You are here » Home
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 531129
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE635D01027
BSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
18.10
-0.40
(-2.16%)
OPEN
18.20
HIGH
19.45
LOW
18.00
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.50
|VOLUME
|4930
|52-Week high
|43.00
|52-Week low
|17.65
|P/E
|50.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|18.10
|Buy Qty
|295.00
|Sell Price
|19.00
|Sell Qty
|381.00
|OPEN
|18.20
|CLOSE
|18.50
|VOLUME
|4930
|52-Week high
|43.00
|52-Week low
|17.65
|P/E
|50.28
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|18.10
|Buy Qty
|295.00
|Sell Price
|19.00
|Sell Qty
|381.00
About Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of mining, manufacturing of marble and sand stone. It also exports marble, sandstones granites, slates, limestones and stone handicrafts.
Inani Marbles and Industries Ltd was established in the year 1984. The company has witnessed a tremendous growth in volume and variety. Started in a small way, ...> More
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.04
|10.77
|-16.06
|Other Income
|0.39
|0.1
|290
|Total Income
|9.43
|10.87
|-13.25
|Total Expenses
|7.78
|8.63
|-9.85
|Operating Profit
|1.65
|2.24
|-26.34
|Net Profit
|0.28
|0.66
|-57.58
|Equity Capital
|3.25
|3.25
| -
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.73%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.42%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-10.17%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-30.25%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-31.18%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.00
|
|19.45
|Week Low/High
|18.00
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|17.65
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.65
|
|43.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.86
|
|126.00
Quick Links for Inani Marbles & Industries: