Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 531129 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE635D01027
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 18.10 -0.40
(-2.16%)
OPEN

18.20

 HIGH

19.45

 LOW

18.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd. is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of mining, manufacturing of marble and sand stone. It also exports marble, sandstones granites, slates, limestones and stone handicrafts. Inani Marbles and Industries Ltd was established in the year 1984. The company has witnessed a tremendous growth in volume and variety. Started in a small way, ...> More

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   29
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 50.28
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   2.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.31
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.69
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.04 10.77 -16.06
Other Income 0.39 0.1 290
Total Income 9.43 10.87 -13.25
Total Expenses 7.78 8.63 -9.85
Operating Profit 1.65 2.24 -26.34
Net Profit 0.28 0.66 -57.58
Equity Capital 3.25 3.25 -
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bloom Dekor 50.00 1.94 34.25
Prithvi Exchange 56.00 5.07 30.80
Oriental Trimex 12.71 -3.35 30.28
Inani Marbles 18.10 -2.16 29.41
Vanta Bioscien. 51.00 1.80 29.22
Alfa Ica (I) 70.00 -1.41 28.28
Anil 28.90 -4.93 28.24
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.91
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 34.64
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.42
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.73% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.42% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -10.17% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -30.25% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -31.18% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.00
19.45
Week Low/High 18.00
21.00
Month Low/High 17.65
23.00
YEAR Low/High 17.65
43.00
All TIME Low/High 0.86
126.00

