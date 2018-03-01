You are here » Home
Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd.
|BSE: 521167
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE485D01035
|
BSE
15:24 | 12 Mar
|
8.85
|
-0.05
(-0.56%)
|
OPEN
9.34
|
HIGH
9.34
|
LOW
8.46
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|9.34
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|8.90
|VOLUME
|257
|52-Week high
|11.38
|52-Week low
|6.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|8.46
|Buy Qty
|17.00
|Sell Price
|8.85
|Sell Qty
|12.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|9.34
|CLOSE
|8.90
|VOLUME
|257
|52-Week high
|11.38
|52-Week low
|6.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|8.46
|Buy Qty
|17.00
|Sell Price
|8.85
|Sell Qty
|12.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18.87
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd.
Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd
Frontline Business Solutions Ltd is engaged in the business of 'Business Process Outsourcing'. The company provides value added 'One Stop Shop' solutions and services in the areas of staffing, Sales & Marketing of telecom, financial products, Human Resource Management & solutions, KPO & BPO solutions, Call Centre, Back Office Process and Event Management etc.
Frontline Business Solutions Ltd w...> More
Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.32
|
|-
|Other Income
|
|0.11
|-
|Total Income
|4.32
|0.11
|3827.27
|Total Expenses
|4.32
|0.28
|1442.86
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.17
|94.12
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.17
|94.12
|Equity Capital
|10.66
|10.66
| -
Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd - Peer Group
Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-7.81%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-14.33%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|19.43%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|19.11%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|8.59%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-53.91%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|8.46
|
|9.34
|Week Low/High
|8.46
|
|10.00
|Month Low/High
|8.46
|
|11.00
|YEAR Low/High
|6.00
|
|11.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.13
|
|125.00
