JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd

Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd.

BSE: 521167 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE485D01035
BSE 15:24 | 12 Mar 8.85 -0.05
(-0.56%)
OPEN

9.34

 HIGH

9.34

 LOW

8.46
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 9.34
PREVIOUS CLOSE 8.90
VOLUME 257
52-Week high 11.38
52-Week low 6.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 8.46
Buy Qty 17.00
Sell Price 8.85
Sell Qty 12.00
OPEN 9.34
CLOSE 8.90
VOLUME 257
52-Week high 11.38
52-Week low 6.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 19
Buy Price 8.46
Buy Qty 17.00
Sell Price 8.85
Sell Qty 12.00

About Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd.

Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd

Frontline Business Solutions Ltd is engaged in the business of 'Business Process Outsourcing'. The company provides value added 'One Stop Shop' solutions and services in the areas of staffing, Sales & Marketing of telecom, financial products, Human Resource Management & solutions, KPO & BPO solutions, Call Centre, Back Office Process and Event Management etc. Frontline Business Solutions Ltd w...> More

Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   5
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.32 -
Other Income 0.11 -
Total Income 4.32 0.11 3827.27
Total Expenses 4.32 0.28 1442.86
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.17 94.12
Net Profit -0.01 -0.17 94.12
Equity Capital 10.66 10.66 -
> More on Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd Financials Results

Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Orient Beverages 96.05 -1.89 20.75
Choksi Laborator 29.50 -0.84 20.56
Pacific Inds 149.30 3.32 20.16
Inanna Fashion 8.85 -0.56 18.87
RCL Retail 15.18 -2.06 18.69
Neha Intl. 6.57 -0.30 18.65
S & T Corpn 28.85 0.00 18.38
> More on Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd Peer Group

Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 16.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.53
> More on Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -7.81% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -14.33% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 19.43% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 19.11% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 8.59% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -53.91% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Inanna Fashion and Trends Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 8.46
9.34
Week Low/High 8.46
10.00
Month Low/High 8.46
11.00
YEAR Low/High 6.00
11.00
All TIME Low/High 0.13
125.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Inanna Fashion and Trends: