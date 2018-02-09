JUST IN
Incap Ltd.

BSE: 517370 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE437C01012
BSE 14:16 | 12 Mar 80.50 0.50
(0.63%)
OPEN

80.50

 HIGH

80.50

 LOW

80.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Incap Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Incap Ltd.

Incap Ltd

Incap Limited (ICL), a Public Limited Company with ISO 9001:2000 accredition is managed by professionally qualified personnel. The Company's principal activity is to manufacture AC and DC volts Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors. AC and DC capacitance can be determined by measuring its AC Impedance (taking into account amplitude and phase) or by measuring the charge it will hold when a direct volta...> More

Incap Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   41
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.63
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.14
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.25
Book Value / Share () [*S] 27.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.95
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Incap Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 6.9 8.37 -17.56
Other Income 0.36 0.2 80
Total Income 7.26 8.57 -15.29
Total Expenses 6.34 7.79 -18.61
Operating Profit 0.92 0.78 17.95
Net Profit 0.71 0.57 24.56
Equity Capital 5.13 5.13 -
Incap Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Permanent Magnet 95.80 3.85 82.39
Zicom Electron. 19.05 -1.04 78.52
Kernex Microsys. 37.25 -2.49 46.56
Incap 80.50 0.63 41.30
Delta Magnets 57.10 -1.55 36.94
Salora Intl. 40.80 -0.49 35.94
Ruttonsha Intl. 50.35 4.90 35.04
Incap Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.30
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.72
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.98
Incap Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.52% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -21.46% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 0.19% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 31.97% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 162.21% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 411.11% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Incap Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 80.50
80.50
Week Low/High 80.00
92.00
Month Low/High 80.00
104.00
YEAR Low/High 28.30
132.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
132.00

