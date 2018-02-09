Incap Ltd.
|BSE: 517370
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE437C01012
|BSE 14:16 | 12 Mar
|80.50
|
0.50
(0.63%)
|
OPEN
80.50
|
HIGH
80.50
|
LOW
80.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Incap Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|80.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|80.00
|VOLUME
|201
|52-Week high
|132.00
|52-Week low
|28.30
|P/E
|12.14
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|41
|Buy Price
|80.50
|Buy Qty
|49.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Incap Ltd.
Incap Limited (ICL), a Public Limited Company with ISO 9001:2000 accredition is managed by professionally qualified personnel. The Company's principal activity is to manufacture AC and DC volts Aluminium Electrolytic Capacitors. AC and DC capacitance can be determined by measuring its AC Impedance (taking into account amplitude and phase) or by measuring the charge it will hold when a direct volta...> More
Incap Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|41
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.63
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.14
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.25
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|27.30
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.95
Announcement
Board Of Directors Meeting Of The Company Will Be Held On October 31 2017
Incap Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|6.9
|8.37
|-17.56
|Other Income
|0.36
|0.2
|80
|Total Income
|7.26
|8.57
|-15.29
|Total Expenses
|6.34
|7.79
|-18.61
|Operating Profit
|0.92
|0.78
|17.95
|Net Profit
|0.71
|0.57
|24.56
|Equity Capital
|5.13
|5.13
|-
Incap Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Permanent Magnet
|95.80
|3.85
|82.39
|Zicom Electron.
|19.05
|-1.04
|78.52
|Kernex Microsys.
|37.25
|-2.49
|46.56
|Incap
|80.50
|0.63
|41.30
|Delta Magnets
|57.10
|-1.55
|36.94
|Salora Intl.
|40.80
|-0.49
|35.94
|Ruttonsha Intl.
|50.35
|4.90
|35.04
Incap Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Incap Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.52%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-21.46%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|0.19%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|31.97%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|162.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|411.11%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Incap Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|80.50
|
|80.50
|Week Low/High
|80.00
|
|92.00
|Month Low/High
|80.00
|
|104.00
|YEAR Low/High
|28.30
|
|132.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|132.00
