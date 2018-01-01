Incon Engineers Ltd

Incon Engineers (Incon) was incorporated in Feb.'70 as a private limited company. Promoted by the late G S Chowdhury, a renowned engineer and scientist, the company was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'94. It is engaged in the business of supplying technical know-how, drawings and to a limited extent, turn-key supply of gas plants, chemical plants, etc. From time to time, the compan...> More