Incon Engineers Ltd.

BSE: 531594 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE507D01010
BSE 13:31 | 12 Feb 6.00 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

6.00

 HIGH

6.00

 LOW

6.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Incon Engineers Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Incon Engineers Ltd.

Incon Engineers Ltd

Incon Engineers (Incon) was incorporated in Feb.'70 as a private limited company. Promoted by the late G S Chowdhury, a renowned engineer and scientist, the company was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'94. It is engaged in the business of supplying technical know-how, drawings and to a limited extent, turn-key supply of gas plants, chemical plants, etc. From time to time, the compan...> More

Incon Engineers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -2.16
P/B Ratio () [*S] -2.78
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Incon Engineers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.08 0.12 -33.33
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 0.11 0.14 -21.43
Total Expenses 0.16 0.16 0
Operating Profit -0.05 -0.01 -400
Net Profit -0.06 -0.02 -200
Equity Capital 4.33 4.33 -
Incon Engineers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Miven Mach. Tool 10.37 4.96 3.11
Shivagrico Impl. 6.10 1.67 3.06
EMA India 26.45 4.96 2.67
Incon Engineers 6.00 0.00 2.60
VKS Projects 0.04 0.00 2.52
Hind. Udyog 3.16 1.94 2.27
Hittco Tools 3.60 -2.96 2.22
Incon Engineers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.34
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 27.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.21
Incon Engineers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Incon Engineers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.00
6.00
Week Low/High 0.00
6.00
Month Low/High 6.00
6.00
YEAR Low/High 5.42
12.00
All TIME Low/High 0.65
15.00

