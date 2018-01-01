Incon Engineers Ltd.
|BSE: 531594
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE507D01010
|BSE 13:31 | 12 Feb
|6.00
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
6.00
|
HIGH
6.00
|
LOW
6.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Incon Engineers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.00
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|11.63
|52-Week low
|5.42
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|6.00
|Sell Qty
|700.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Incon Engineers Ltd.
Incon Engineers (Incon) was incorporated in Feb.'70 as a private limited company. Promoted by the late G S Chowdhury, a renowned engineer and scientist, the company was converted into a public limited company in Oct.'94. It is engaged in the business of supplying technical know-how, drawings and to a limited extent, turn-key supply of gas plants, chemical plants, etc. From time to time, the compan...> More
Incon Engineers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-2.16
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-2.78
Incon Engineers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.08
|0.12
|-33.33
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0
|Total Income
|0.11
|0.14
|-21.43
|Total Expenses
|0.16
|0.16
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.05
|-0.01
|-400
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.02
|-200
|Equity Capital
|4.33
|4.33
|-
Incon Engineers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Miven Mach. Tool
|10.37
|4.96
|3.11
|Shivagrico Impl.
|6.10
|1.67
|3.06
|EMA India
|26.45
|4.96
|2.67
|Incon Engineers
|6.00
|0.00
|2.60
|VKS Projects
|0.04
|0.00
|2.52
|Hind. Udyog
|3.16
|1.94
|2.27
|Hittco Tools
|3.60
|-2.96
|2.22
Incon Engineers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Incon Engineers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.00
|
|6.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|6.00
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.42
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.65
|
|15.00
