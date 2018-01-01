Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.
|BSE: 517077
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE115E01010
|BSE 12:31 | 21 Feb
|24.45
|
-1.25
(-4.86%)
|
OPEN
24.95
|
HIGH
24.95
|
LOW
24.45
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd(formerly Vishal Electro-Mach (India) Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1986 and the company has been engaged in Trading of broadcast equipments and dealing in the business of paints. The company was earlier in the business of Fabrics & Garments selling. But later it was shifted to current business which is trading of broadcast equipments. The name of the company has bee...> More
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.57
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.39
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Aug 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|45.07
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.54
Statement Of Investors Complaints For The Quarter Ended Dec-2017
Certificate As Per Regulation 40 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulati
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.17
|0.97
|123.71
|Other Income
|0.1
|0.12
|-16.67
|Total Income
|2.26
|1.09
|107.34
|Total Expenses
|1.54
|1.32
|16.67
|Operating Profit
|0.73
|-0.23
|417.39
|Net Profit
|0.35
|-0.51
|168.63
|Equity Capital
|1
|1
|-
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Omansh Enterpri.
|1.59
|-4.79
|2.82
|JMG Corporation
|1.31
|-4.38
|2.59
|Mack Trading Co
|74.65
|1.98
|2.54
|Ind-Agiv Commer.
|24.45
|-4.86
|2.44
|Rubra Medicament
|3.87
|-4.68
|2.12
|Noesis Industrie
|0.78
|-1.27
|2.05
|Aviva Industries
|13.19
|-1.93
|1.98
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-0.20%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|24.45
|
|24.95
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|24.95
|Month Low/High
|24.45
|
|25.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.45
|
|26.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.00
|
|60.00
