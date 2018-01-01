JUST IN
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.

BSE: 517077 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE115E01010
BSE 12:31 | 21 Feb 24.45 -1.25
(-4.86%)
OPEN

24.95

 HIGH

24.95

 LOW

24.45
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd.

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd(formerly Vishal Electro-Mach (India) Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1986 and the company has been engaged in Trading of broadcast equipments and dealing in the business of paints. The company was earlier in the business of Fabrics & Garments selling. But later it was shifted to current business which is trading of broadcast equipments. The name of the company has bee...> More

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Aug 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 45.07
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.54
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.17 0.97 123.71
Other Income 0.1 0.12 -16.67
Total Income 2.26 1.09 107.34
Total Expenses 1.54 1.32 16.67
Operating Profit 0.73 -0.23 417.39
Net Profit 0.35 -0.51 168.63
Equity Capital 1 1 -
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Omansh Enterpri. 1.59 -4.79 2.82
JMG Corporation 1.31 -4.38 2.59
Mack Trading Co 74.65 1.98 2.54
Ind-Agiv Commer. 24.45 -4.86 2.44
Rubra Medicament 3.87 -4.68 2.12
Noesis Industrie 0.78 -1.27 2.05
Aviva Industries 13.19 -1.93 1.98
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.21
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.39
Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -0.20% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 24.45
24.95
Week Low/High 0.00
24.95
Month Low/High 24.45
25.00
YEAR Low/High 24.45
26.00
All TIME Low/High 3.00
60.00

