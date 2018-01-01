Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd

Ind-Agiv Commerce Ltd(formerly Vishal Electro-Mach (India) Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1986 and the company has been engaged in Trading of broadcast equipments and dealing in the business of paints. The company was earlier in the business of Fabrics & Garments selling. But later it was shifted to current business which is trading of broadcast equipments. The name of the company has bee...> More