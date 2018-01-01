Ind Bank Housing Ltd

Incorporated on 28 Jan.'91, Ind Bank Housing (IBHL) commenced business on 5 Feb.'91 with the objective of providing long-term finance to individuals and companies to construct or purchase residential premises in India. IBHL has been promoted jointly by Indian Bank (with a 51% equity participation) and HUDCO (with a 25% equity participation). S Rajagopal is the chairman and A Viswanathan is the man...> More