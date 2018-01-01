JUST IN
Ind Bank Housing Ltd.

BSE: 523465 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE969D01012
BSE 15:07 | 12 Mar 42.85 1.90
(4.64%)
OPEN

42.00

 HIGH

42.85

 LOW

40.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ind Bank Housing Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 42.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 40.95
VOLUME 2013
52-Week high 55.40
52-Week low 17.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 43
Buy Price 40.00
Buy Qty 112.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Ind Bank Housing Ltd.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd

Incorporated on 28 Jan.'91, Ind Bank Housing (IBHL) commenced business on 5 Feb.'91 with the objective of providing long-term finance to individuals and companies to construct or purchase residential premises in India. IBHL has been promoted jointly by Indian Bank (with a 51% equity participation) and HUDCO (with a 25% equity participation). S Rajagopal is the chairman and A Viswanathan is the man...> More

Ind Bank Housing Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -120.74
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ind Bank Housing Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.14 0.74 -81.08
Other Income 0.01 0.91 -98.9
Total Income 0.15 1.65 -90.91
Total Expenses 0.84 0.1 740
Operating Profit -0.68 1.55 -143.87
Net Profit -1.1 -1.81 39.23
Equity Capital 10 10 -
> More on Ind Bank Housing Ltd Financials Results

Ind Bank Housing Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Nagreeka Cap. 35.35 -0.84 44.61
Sahara Housing 63.15 -4.25 44.20
Times Guaranty 47.95 3.45 43.11
Ind Bank Housing 42.85 4.64 42.85
Amrapali Capital 43.75 6.97 42.79
Intelli.Capital. 13.50 0.00 41.98
Goldcrest Corpor 55.50 -0.72 41.96
> More on Ind Bank Housing Ltd Peer Group

Ind Bank Housing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.21
> More on Ind Bank Housing Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ind Bank Housing Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.13% NA 0.51% -0.34%
1 Month -12.28% NA -1.12% -0.30%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.53%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.92%
1 Year 52.76% NA 17.18% 16.76%
3 Year 431.64% NA 17.24% 19.03%

Ind Bank Housing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 40.00
42.85
Week Low/High 40.00
46.00
Month Low/High 37.95
51.00
YEAR Low/High 17.85
55.00
All TIME Low/High 1.50
110.00

