Ind Bank Housing Ltd.
|BSE: 523465
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE969D01012
|BSE 15:07 | 12 Mar
|42.85
|
1.90
(4.64%)
|
OPEN
42.00
|
HIGH
42.85
|
LOW
40.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ind Bank Housing Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|42.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|40.95
|VOLUME
|2013
|52-Week high
|55.40
|52-Week low
|17.85
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|40.00
|Buy Qty
|112.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Ind Bank Housing Ltd.
Incorporated on 28 Jan.'91, Ind Bank Housing (IBHL) commenced business on 5 Feb.'91 with the objective of providing long-term finance to individuals and companies to construct or purchase residential premises in India. IBHL has been promoted jointly by Indian Bank (with a 51% equity participation) and HUDCO (with a 25% equity participation). S Rajagopal is the chairman and A Viswanathan is the man...> More
Ind Bank Housing Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|43
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-120.74
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.35
Ind Bank Housing Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.14
|0.74
|-81.08
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.91
|-98.9
|Total Income
|0.15
|1.65
|-90.91
|Total Expenses
|0.84
|0.1
|740
|Operating Profit
|-0.68
|1.55
|-143.87
|Net Profit
|-1.1
|-1.81
|39.23
|Equity Capital
|10
|10
|-
Ind Bank Housing Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Nagreeka Cap.
|35.35
|-0.84
|44.61
|Sahara Housing
|63.15
|-4.25
|44.20
|Times Guaranty
|47.95
|3.45
|43.11
|Ind Bank Housing
|42.85
|4.64
|42.85
|Amrapali Capital
|43.75
|6.97
|42.79
|Intelli.Capital.
|13.50
|0.00
|41.98
|Goldcrest Corpor
|55.50
|-0.72
|41.96
Ind Bank Housing Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ind Bank Housing Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.13%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.34%
|1 Month
|-12.28%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.30%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.53%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.92%
|1 Year
|52.76%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.76%
|3 Year
|431.64%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.03%
Ind Bank Housing Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|40.00
|
|42.85
|Week Low/High
|40.00
|
|46.00
|Month Low/High
|37.95
|
|51.00
|YEAR Low/High
|17.85
|
|55.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.50
|
|110.00
