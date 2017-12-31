JUST IN
Ind-Swift Ltd.

BSE: 524652 Sector: Health care
NSE: INDSWFTLTD ISIN Code: INE788B01028
BSE 14:23 | 12 Mar 7.85 0.30
(3.97%)
OPEN

7.36

 HIGH

7.92

 LOW

7.36
NSE 14:23 | 12 Mar 7.80 0.35
(4.70%)
OPEN

7.45

 HIGH

7.80

 LOW

7.45
About Ind-Swift Ltd.

Ind-Swift Ltd

Ind-Swift Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical finished dosage. The products manufactured by the company include cephalosporins, quinolones, aminoglycosides, macrolides, chloramphenicol, tetracyclines, sulphonamides, antianaerobics and anti-fungals. The company manufactures various dosage forms, including oral...> More

Ind-Swift Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   43
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 21 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -120.68
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.07
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ind-Swift Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 76.8 71.53 7.37
Other Income 0.21 0.15 40
Total Income 77 71.67 7.44
Total Expenses 79.97 244.89 -67.34
Operating Profit -2.96 -173.21 98.29
Net Profit -13.99 -185.55 92.46
Equity Capital 10.83 10.07 -
Ind-Swift Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bafna Pharma. 25.10 -0.59 46.84
Samrat Pharma 142.05 -0.80 43.89
BDH Inds. 74.40 0.00 42.85
Ind-Swift 7.85 3.97 42.51
Parnax Lab 49.50 -2.85 42.08
Fredun Pharma 142.70 0.00 41.81
Medico Remedies 98.95 2.01 41.06
Ind-Swift Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.55
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.29
Insurance 1.84
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 26.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.49
Ind-Swift Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -3.21% -8.77% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -16.58% -17.02% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -2.48% -7.14% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 1.95% 4.70% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 41.19% 40.54% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 37.24% 30.00% 17.24% 19.01%

Ind-Swift Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.36
7.92
Week Low/High 7.36
9.00
Month Low/High 7.36
10.00
YEAR Low/High 5.01
12.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
88.00

