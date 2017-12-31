Ind-Swift Ltd.
|BSE: 524652
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: INDSWFTLTD
|ISIN Code: INE788B01028
|BSE 14:23 | 12 Mar
|7.85
|
0.30
(3.97%)
|
OPEN
7.36
|
HIGH
7.92
|
LOW
7.36
|NSE 14:23 | 12 Mar
|7.80
|
0.35
(4.70%)
|
OPEN
7.45
|
HIGH
7.80
|
LOW
7.45
|OPEN
|7.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.55
|VOLUME
|3131
|52-Week high
|11.97
|52-Week low
|5.01
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|7.85
|Buy Qty
|146.00
|Sell Price
|7.92
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|7.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.45
|VOLUME
|17334
|52-Week high
|12.25
|52-Week low
|5.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|7.80
|Buy Qty
|846.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|7.36
|CLOSE
|7.55
|VOLUME
|3131
|52-Week high
|11.97
|52-Week low
|5.01
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|43
|Buy Price
|7.85
|Buy Qty
|146.00
|Sell Price
|7.92
|Sell Qty
|500.00
|OPEN
|7.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|7.45
|VOLUME
|17334
|52-Week high
|12.25
|52-Week low
|5.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|42.51
|Buy Price
|7.80
|Buy Qty
|846.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Ind-Swift Ltd.
Ind-Swift Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical finished dosage. The products manufactured by the company include cephalosporins, quinolones, aminoglycosides, macrolides, chloramphenicol, tetracyclines, sulphonamides, antianaerobics and anti-fungals. The company manufactures various dosage forms, including oral...> More
Ind-Swift Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|43
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|21 Sep 2011
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-120.68
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.07
Ind-Swift Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|76.8
|71.53
|7.37
|Other Income
|0.21
|0.15
|40
|Total Income
|77
|71.67
|7.44
|Total Expenses
|79.97
|244.89
|-67.34
|Operating Profit
|-2.96
|-173.21
|98.29
|Net Profit
|-13.99
|-185.55
|92.46
|Equity Capital
|10.83
|10.07
|-
Ind-Swift Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Bafna Pharma.
|25.10
|-0.59
|46.84
|Samrat Pharma
|142.05
|-0.80
|43.89
|BDH Inds.
|74.40
|0.00
|42.85
|Ind-Swift
|7.85
|3.97
|42.51
|Parnax Lab
|49.50
|-2.85
|42.08
|Fredun Pharma
|142.70
|0.00
|41.81
|Medico Remedies
|98.95
|2.01
|41.06
Ind-Swift Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ind-Swift Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-3.21%
|-8.77%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-16.58%
|-17.02%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-2.48%
|-7.14%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|1.95%
|4.70%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|41.19%
|40.54%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|37.24%
|30.00%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ind-Swift Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.36
|
|7.92
|Week Low/High
|7.36
|
|9.00
|Month Low/High
|7.36
|
|10.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.01
|
|12.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|88.00
Quick Links for Ind-Swift:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices