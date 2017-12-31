Ind-Swift Ltd

Ind-Swift Ltd is an India-based pharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical finished dosage. The products manufactured by the company include cephalosporins, quinolones, aminoglycosides, macrolides, chloramphenicol, tetracyclines, sulphonamides, antianaerobics and anti-fungals. The company manufactures various dosage forms, including oral...> More