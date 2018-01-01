Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd is a part of the Ind-swift Group and is based at Chandigarh, India. The company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). Their product pipeline consists of 25 products, which includes drugs, which include Clarithromycin (Macrolide antibiotic), Atorvastatin (anticholestrol), Fexofenadine (antihistamine), Clopidogrel (anticholestrol), Nitazoxanide (a...> More