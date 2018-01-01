JUST IN
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.

BSE: 532305 Sector: Health care
NSE: INDSWFTLAB ISIN Code: INE915B01019
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 62.80 0.75
(1.21%)
OPEN

64.80

 HIGH

65.15

 LOW

60.50
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 63.50 0.95
(1.52%)
OPEN

65.25

 HIGH

65.65

 LOW

62.00
About Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd is a part of the Ind-swift Group and is based at Chandigarh, India. The company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). Their product pipeline consists of 25 products, which includes drugs, which include Clarithromycin (Macrolide antibiotic), Atorvastatin (anticholestrol), Fexofenadine (antihistamine), Clopidogrel (anticholestrol), Nitazoxanide (a...> More

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   284
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 44.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.43
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 184.57 166.41 10.91
Other Income 3.51 3.71 -5.39
Total Income 188.08 170.12 10.56
Total Expenses 155.03 139.73 10.95
Operating Profit 33.05 30.39 8.75
Net Profit -7.42 -14.43 48.58
Equity Capital 45.28 41.48 -
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Lincoln Pharma. 244.70 5.75 489.40
Anuh Pharma 162.85 -1.42 408.10
Jenburkt Pharma 630.30 -0.82 289.31
Ind-Swift Labs. 62.80 1.21 284.36
Krebs Biochem 204.15 -2.41 280.50
Mangalam Drugs 170.40 0.26 269.74
Bajaj Healthcare 375.00 -0.07 258.75
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.80
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.80
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 14.39
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.95% -3.20% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.09% -4.58% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 69.04% 63.66% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 72.05% 85.13% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 69.73% 73.26% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 99.68% 107.18% 17.24% 19.01%

Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 60.50
65.15
Week Low/High 58.10
65.15
Month Low/High 58.10
81.00
YEAR Low/High 31.00
84.00
All TIME Low/High 13.25
297.00

