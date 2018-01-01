You are here » Home
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.
|BSE: 532305
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: INDSWFTLAB
|ISIN Code: INE915B01019
|
BSE
15:42 | 12 Mar
|
62.80
|
0.75
(1.21%)
|
OPEN
64.80
|
HIGH
65.15
|
LOW
60.50
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
63.50
|
0.95
(1.52%)
|
OPEN
65.25
|
HIGH
65.65
|
LOW
62.00
About Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd.
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd is a part of the Ind-swift Group and is based at Chandigarh, India. The company manufactures and sells active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). Their product pipeline consists of 25 products, which includes drugs, which include Clarithromycin (Macrolide antibiotic), Atorvastatin (anticholestrol), Fexofenadine (antihistamine), Clopidogrel (anticholestrol), Nitazoxanide (a...> More
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|184.57
|166.41
|10.91
|Other Income
|3.51
|3.71
|-5.39
|Total Income
|188.08
|170.12
|10.56
|Total Expenses
|155.03
|139.73
|10.95
|Operating Profit
|33.05
|30.39
|8.75
|Net Profit
|-7.42
|-14.43
|48.58
|Equity Capital
|45.28
|41.48
| -
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd - Peer Group
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.95%
|-3.20%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.09%
|-4.58%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|69.04%
|63.66%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|72.05%
|85.13%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|69.73%
|73.26%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|99.68%
|107.18%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Ind-Swift Laboratories Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|60.50
|
|65.15
|Week Low/High
|58.10
|
|65.15
|Month Low/High
|58.10
|
|81.00
|YEAR Low/High
|31.00
|
|84.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.25
|
|297.00
