JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Ind Tra Deco Ltd

Ind Tra Deco Ltd.

BSE: 504336 Sector: Others
NSE: INDTRADECO ISIN Code: INE853B01020
BSE LIVE 15:14 | 27 Aug Ind Tra Deco Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Ind Tra Deco Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 0.29
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.30
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 0.29
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.29
Sell Qty 679899.00
OPEN 0.29
CLOSE 0.30
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 0.29
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.29
Sell Qty 679899.00

About Ind Tra Deco Ltd.

Ind Tra Deco Ltd

Managed by chairman Praful K Rokadia, Ind Tra Deco manufactures non-ferrous metals and television sets....> More

Ind Tra Deco Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.32
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Ind Tra Deco Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Jun 2016 Jun 2015 % Chg
Net Sales 0.6 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.6 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.58 -98.28
Operating Profit -0.01 0.02 -150
Net Profit -0.01 0.02 -150
Equity Capital 26.19 26.19 -
> More on Ind Tra Deco Ltd Financials Results

Ind Tra Deco Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ashoka Metcast 7.40 0.00 7.93
RoseLabs Ltd 7.70 4.90 7.70
Tavernier Res. 12.83 0.00 7.67
Ind Tra Deco 0.29 -3.33 7.60
ABans Enterprise 5.32 4.93 7.42
Chandra Pr. Intl 20.00 -8.88 7.40
Samyak Internati 11.50 2.95 7.19
> More on Ind Tra Deco Ltd Peer Group

Ind Tra Deco Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.03
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 60.46
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.51
> More on Ind Tra Deco Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Ind Tra Deco Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.94%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.91%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.92%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.28%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 16.05%
3 Year 31.82% NA 16.70% 18.31%

Ind Tra Deco Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.29
0.29
Week Low/High 0.00
0.29
Month Low/High 0.00
0.29
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.29
All TIME Low/High 0.01
23.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Ind Tra Deco: