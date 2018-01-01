Ind Tra Deco Ltd.
|BSE: 504336
|Sector: Others
|NSE: INDTRADECO
|ISIN Code: INE853B01020
|BSE LIVE 15:14 | 27 Aug
|Ind Tra Deco Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Ind Tra Deco Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.29
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.30
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|0.29
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.29
|Sell Qty
|679899.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Ind Tra Deco Ltd.
Managed by chairman Praful K Rokadia, Ind Tra Deco manufactures non-ferrous metals and television sets....> More
Ind Tra Deco Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|0.90
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.32
Announcement
-
Standalone Financial Results Limited Review Report for June 30 2016
-
Board Meeting Intimation for Results & Closure of Trading Window
-
Standalone Financial Results Limited Review Report for March 31 2016
-
-
-
Financial Results & Limited Review for Sept 30 2015 (Standalone)
Ind Tra Deco Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Jun 2016
|Jun 2015
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.6
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.6
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.58
|-98.28
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|0.02
|-150
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|0.02
|-150
|Equity Capital
|26.19
|26.19
|-
Ind Tra Deco Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ashoka Metcast
|7.40
|0.00
|7.93
|RoseLabs Ltd
|7.70
|4.90
|7.70
|Tavernier Res.
|12.83
|0.00
|7.67
|Ind Tra Deco
|0.29
|-3.33
|7.60
|ABans Enterprise
|5.32
|4.93
|7.42
|Chandra Pr. Intl
|20.00
|-8.88
|7.40
|Samyak Internati
|11.50
|2.95
|7.19
Ind Tra Deco Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Ind Tra Deco Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|31.82%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.31%
Ind Tra Deco Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.29
|
|0.29
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.29
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.29
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.29
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|23.00
