JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Indag Rubber Ltd

Indag Rubber Ltd.

BSE: 509162 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE802D01023
BSE LIVE 14:50 | 12 Mar 174.40 9.85
(5.99%)
OPEN

164.10

 HIGH

174.40

 LOW

162.90
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indag Rubber Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 164.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 164.55
VOLUME 14214
52-Week high 235.00
52-Week low 154.50
P/E 29.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 458
Buy Price 173.00
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 174.30
Sell Qty 25.00
OPEN 164.10
CLOSE 164.55
VOLUME 14214
52-Week high 235.00
52-Week low 154.50
P/E 29.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 458
Buy Price 173.00
Buy Qty 50.00
Sell Price 174.30
Sell Qty 25.00

About Indag Rubber Ltd.

Indag Rubber Ltd

A tyre retreading company, Indag Rubber was incorporated in 1978 by N Khemka jointly with Bandag, US, which holds about 38.34% equity of the company. The company went public in 1984. Bandag provides technical assistance to the company. Commercial production of the company's unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, to manufacture precured synthetic treat material, cushion gum, precured rubber patches and sp...> More

Indag Rubber Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   458
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.94
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.36
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   45.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.46
Book Value / Share () [*S] 67.53
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indag Rubber Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 44.35 44.91 -1.25
Other Income 0.93 1.35 -31.11
Total Income 45.28 46.27 -2.14
Total Expenses 37.68 38.79 -2.86
Operating Profit 7.6 7.48 1.6
Net Profit 4.68 4.63 1.08
Equity Capital 5.25 5.25 -
> More on Indag Rubber Ltd Financials Results

Indag Rubber Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mcleod Russel 153.70 -0.68 1682.40
Apcotex Industri 494.80 -0.41 1026.22
Goodricke Group 326.50 -1.51 705.24
Indag Rubber 174.40 5.99 457.80
Rossell India 98.10 -0.81 360.03
Rubfila Intl. 74.05 -0.27 334.85
Jay Shree Tea 95.80 -1.19 276.67
> More on Indag Rubber Ltd Peer Group

Indag Rubber Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.75
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.39
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.65
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.20
> More on Indag Rubber Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Indag Rubber Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 11.37% NA 0.25% -0.82%
1 Month -1.61% NA -1.37% -0.79%
3 Month -5.04% NA 1.81% 1.04%
6 Month -6.26% NA 5.20% 4.41%
1 Year -4.54% NA 16.88% 16.19%
3 Year 11.44% NA 16.94% 18.45%

Indag Rubber Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 162.90
174.40
Week Low/High 154.50
174.40
Month Low/High 154.50
179.00
YEAR Low/High 154.50
235.00
All TIME Low/High 0.33
237.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Indag Rubber: