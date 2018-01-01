Indag Rubber Ltd.
|BSE: 509162
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE802D01023
|BSE LIVE 14:50 | 12 Mar
|174.40
9.85
(5.99%)
OPEN
164.10
HIGH
174.40
LOW
162.90
|OPEN
|164.10
|CLOSE
|164.55
|VOLUME
|14214
|52-Week high
|235.00
|52-Week low
|154.50
|P/E
|29.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|458
|Buy Price
|173.00
|Buy Qty
|50.00
|Sell Price
|174.30
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About Indag Rubber Ltd.
A tyre retreading company, Indag Rubber was incorporated in 1978 by N Khemka jointly with Bandag, US, which holds about 38.34% equity of the company. The company went public in 1984. Bandag provides technical assistance to the company. Commercial production of the company's unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, to manufacture precured synthetic treat material, cushion gum, precured rubber patches and sp...> More
Indag Rubber Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|458
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.94
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.36
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|45.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.46
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|67.53
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.58
Indag Rubber Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|44.35
|44.91
|-1.25
|Other Income
|0.93
|1.35
|-31.11
|Total Income
|45.28
|46.27
|-2.14
|Total Expenses
|37.68
|38.79
|-2.86
|Operating Profit
|7.6
|7.48
|1.6
|Net Profit
|4.68
|4.63
|1.08
|Equity Capital
|5.25
|5.25
|-
Indag Rubber Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mcleod Russel
|153.70
|-0.68
|1682.40
|Apcotex Industri
|494.80
|-0.41
|1026.22
|Goodricke Group
|326.50
|-1.51
|705.24
|Indag Rubber
|174.40
|5.99
|457.80
|Rossell India
|98.10
|-0.81
|360.03
|Rubfila Intl.
|74.05
|-0.27
|334.85
|Jay Shree Tea
|95.80
|-1.19
|276.67
Indag Rubber Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indag Rubber Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|11.37%
|NA
|0.25%
|-0.82%
|1 Month
|-1.61%
|NA
|-1.37%
|-0.79%
|3 Month
|-5.04%
|NA
|1.81%
|1.04%
|6 Month
|-6.26%
|NA
|5.20%
|4.41%
|1 Year
|-4.54%
|NA
|16.88%
|16.19%
|3 Year
|11.44%
|NA
|16.94%
|18.45%
Indag Rubber Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|162.90
|174.40
|Week Low/High
|154.50
|174.40
|Month Low/High
|154.50
|179.00
|YEAR Low/High
|154.50
|235.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.33
|237.00
