Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd.
|BSE: 511473
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: INDBANK
|ISIN Code: INE841B01017
|
BSE
LIVE
15:04 | 12 Mar
|
19.75
|
0.55
(2.86%)
|
OPEN
19.75
|
HIGH
20.00
|
LOW
18.80
|
NSE
LIVE
14:50 | 12 Mar
|
19.95
|
0.95
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
18.75
|
HIGH
19.95
|
LOW
18.10
|OPEN
|19.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.20
|VOLUME
|7911
|52-Week high
|38.50
|52-Week low
|12.10
|P/E
|15.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|88
|Buy Price
|19.75
|Buy Qty
|425.00
|Sell Price
|20.00
|Sell Qty
|874.00
|OPEN
|18.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|19.00
|VOLUME
|24062
|52-Week high
|38.50
|52-Week low
|12.05
|P/E
|15.19
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|88
|Buy Price
|19.60
|Buy Qty
|55.00
|Sell Price
|19.95
|Sell Qty
|96.00
About Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd.
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd
Indbank Merchant Banking Services (Indbank) was incorporated in 1989 as a subsidiary of Indian Bank. Indbank is the first and the only public sector merchant banking subsidiary in the country to go public. Indbank has a comprehensive package of services like issue management, leasing and hire purchase, loan syndication, merger and acquisitions, stockbroking, treasury management, portfolio manageme...> More
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.24%
|-11.92%
|0.43%
|-0.62%
|1 Month
|-22.55%
|-17.05%
|-1.19%
|-0.59%
|3 Month
|-3.19%
|-3.62%
|2.00%
|1.25%
|6 Month
|-22.24%
|-5.23%
|5.39%
|4.62%
|1 Year
|59.40%
|59.60%
|17.08%
|16.43%
|3 Year
|54.90%
|59.60%
|17.15%
|18.69%
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.80
|
|20.00
|Week Low/High
|18.80
|
|23.00
|Month Low/High
|18.80
|
|28.00
|YEAR Low/High
|12.10
|
|39.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.70
|
|60.00
