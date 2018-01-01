JUST IN
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd.

BSE: 511473 Sector: Financials
NSE: INDBANK ISIN Code: INE841B01017
BSE LIVE 15:04 | 12 Mar 19.75 0.55
(2.86%)
OPEN

19.75

 HIGH

20.00

 LOW

18.80
NSE LIVE 14:50 | 12 Mar 19.95 0.95
(5.00%)
OPEN

18.75

 HIGH

19.95

 LOW

18.10
About Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd

Indbank Merchant Banking Services (Indbank) was incorporated in 1989 as a subsidiary of Indian Bank. Indbank is the first and the only public sector merchant banking subsidiary in the country to go public. Indbank has a comprehensive package of services like issue management, leasing and hire purchase, loan syndication, merger and acquisitions, stockbroking, treasury management, portfolio manageme...> More

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   88
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.19
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.52
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.93 1.94 51.03
Other Income 0.84 0.59 42.37
Total Income 3.77 2.53 49.01
Total Expenses 1.68 1.22 37.7
Operating Profit 2.09 1.3 60.77
Net Profit 1.56 0.58 168.97
Equity Capital 44.38 44.38 -
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Emk.Global Fin. 172.35 1.89 422.77
Adit.Birla Money 61.65 -2.45 345.86
Arihant Capital 109.40 -0.23 227.77
Indbank Merchant 19.75 2.86 87.65
Swastika Investm 166.00 1.19 49.14
Ladderup Finance 34.00 -2.86 43.69
DB Intl.Stock 8.67 -1.92 30.34
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 64.84
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.09
Indian Public 27.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.84
Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.24% -11.92% 0.43% -0.62%
1 Month -22.55% -17.05% -1.19% -0.59%
3 Month -3.19% -3.62% 2.00% 1.25%
6 Month -22.24% -5.23% 5.39% 4.62%
1 Year 59.40% 59.60% 17.08% 16.43%
3 Year 54.90% 59.60% 17.15% 18.69%

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.80
20.00
Week Low/High 18.80
23.00
Month Low/High 18.80
28.00
YEAR Low/High 12.10
39.00
All TIME Low/High 0.70
60.00

