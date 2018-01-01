JUST IN
Indergiri Finance Ltd.

BSE: 531505 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE628F01019
BSE 14:15 | 29 Jan Indergiri Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indergiri Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 5.23
PREVIOUS CLOSE 5.23
VOLUME 499
52-Week high 5.23
52-Week low 4.97
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Indergiri Finance Ltd.

Indergiri Finance Ltd

Indergiri Finance Limited is engaged in the financing, investment banking, and money market activities in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Indergiri Finance was incorporated on January 27, 1995 as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 in the state of Rajasthan at Jaipur. The company obtained the certificate of commencement of business on February 3, 1995.

Indergiri Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.96
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.50
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indergiri Finance Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.11 0.11 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.11 0.11 0
Total Expenses 0.09 0.09 0
Operating Profit 0.02 0.02 -
Net Profit 0.01 0.01 0
Equity Capital 5.06 5.06 -
Indergiri Finance Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mehta Housg. Fin 8.67 -4.83 2.67
TTI Enterprise 1.04 -4.59 2.64
Rockon Enterp. 1.55 0.00 2.56
Indergiri Fin. 4.97 -4.97 2.51
SW Investments 26.15 -4.91 2.35
Pankaj Piyush 58.85 -2.08 2.35
Sarthak Global 7.77 -4.90 2.33
Indergiri Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 41.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.49
Indergiri Finance Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Indergiri Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.97
5.23
Week Low/High 0.00
5.23
Month Low/High 0.00
5.23
YEAR Low/High 4.97
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
23.00

