Indergiri Finance Ltd.
|BSE: 531505
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE628F01019
|BSE 14:15 | 29 Jan
|Indergiri Finance Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Indergiri Finance Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.23
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.23
|VOLUME
|499
|52-Week high
|5.23
|52-Week low
|4.97
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Indergiri Finance Ltd.
Indergiri Finance Limited is engaged in the financing, investment banking, and money market activities in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Indergiri Finance was incorporated on January 27, 1995 as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 in the state of Rajasthan at Jaipur. The company obtained the certificate of commencement of business on February 3, 1995. Reserve ...> More
Indergiri Finance Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.96
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.50
Indergiri Finance Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.11
|0.11
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.11
|0.11
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.09
|0
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|0.02
|-
|Net Profit
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|5.06
|5.06
|-
Indergiri Finance Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Mehta Housg. Fin
|8.67
|-4.83
|2.67
|TTI Enterprise
|1.04
|-4.59
|2.64
|Rockon Enterp.
|1.55
|0.00
|2.56
|Indergiri Fin.
|4.97
|-4.97
|2.51
|SW Investments
|26.15
|-4.91
|2.35
|Pankaj Piyush
|58.85
|-2.08
|2.35
|Sarthak Global
|7.77
|-4.90
|2.33
Indergiri Finance Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Indergiri Finance Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indergiri Finance Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.97
|
|5.23
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.23
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|5.23
|YEAR Low/High
|4.97
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|23.00
