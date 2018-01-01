Indergiri Finance Ltd

Indergiri Finance Limited is engaged in the financing, investment banking, and money market activities in India. The company is based in Mumbai, India. Indergiri Finance was incorporated on January 27, 1995 as a public limited company under the Companies Act, 1956 in the state of Rajasthan at Jaipur. The company obtained the certificate of commencement of business on February 3, 1995. Reserve ...> More