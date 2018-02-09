You are here » Home
India Cements Capital Ltd.
|BSE: 511355
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE429D01017
|
BSE
LIVE
14:09 | 12 Mar
|
5.24
|
-0.55
(-9.50%)
|
OPEN
5.31
|
HIGH
5.54
|
LOW
5.24
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
India Cements Capital Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.31
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.79
|VOLUME
|1855
|52-Week high
|7.45
|52-Week low
|2.74
|P/E
|18.07
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|11
|Buy Price
|5.24
|Buy Qty
|610.00
|Sell Price
|5.45
|Sell Qty
|25.00
About India Cements Capital Ltd.
India Cements Capital Ltd
Controlled by the Aruna Sugars group, India Cements Capital & Finance Ltd., formerly known as Aruna Sugars Finance is engaged in fund-based activities like leasing and hire purchase, bills discounting, fixed deposits and inter-corporate deposits. Its non-fund-based business comprises managing fixed deposits for other companies, syndication of loans, forex broking and advisory services, and dealers...> More
India Cements Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals
India Cements Capital Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1
|1.07
|-6.54
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.04
|0
|Total Income
|1.04
|1.11
|-6.31
|Total Expenses
|0.88
|0.9
|-2.22
|Operating Profit
|0.16
|0.21
|-23.81
|Net Profit
|0.09
|0.12
|-25
|Equity Capital
|21.71
|21.71
| -
India Cements Capital Ltd - Peer Group
India Cements Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
India Cements Capital Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.55%
|NA
|0.42%
|-0.68%
|1 Month
|-2.42%
|NA
|-1.20%
|-0.64%
|3 Month
|-8.87%
|NA
|1.99%
|1.19%
|6 Month
|38.99%
|NA
|5.38%
|4.56%
|1 Year
|49.29%
|NA
|17.08%
|16.36%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.14%
|18.62%
India Cements Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.24
|
|5.54
|Week Low/High
|4.66
|
|7.00
|Month Low/High
|4.32
|
|7.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.74
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|43.00
Quick Links for India Cements Capital: