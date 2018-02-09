JUST IN
India Cements Capital Ltd.

BSE: 511355 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE429D01017
BSE LIVE 14:09 | 12 Mar 5.24 -0.55
(-9.50%)
OPEN

5.31

 HIGH

5.54

 LOW

5.24
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan India Cements Capital Ltd Not listed in NSE
About India Cements Capital Ltd.

India Cements Capital Ltd

Controlled by the Aruna Sugars group, India Cements Capital & Finance Ltd., formerly known as Aruna Sugars Finance is engaged in fund-based activities like leasing and hire purchase, bills discounting, fixed deposits and inter-corporate deposits. Its non-fund-based business comprises managing fixed deposits for other companies, syndication of loans, forex broking and advisory services, and dealers...> More

India Cements Capital Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.07
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.90
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.41
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

India Cements Capital Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1 1.07 -6.54
Other Income 0.04 0.04 0
Total Income 1.04 1.11 -6.31
Total Expenses 0.88 0.9 -2.22
Operating Profit 0.16 0.21 -23.81
Net Profit 0.09 0.12 -25
Equity Capital 21.71 21.71 -
India Cements Capital Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amarnath Sec. 39.60 -4.81 11.88
Boston Bio 16.76 -4.99 11.73
REGENCY INV. 38.75 2.51 11.62
India Cem. Cap. 5.24 -9.50 11.38
EMERALD LEAS FIN 37.00 -2.37 11.28
S P Capital Fin. 18.75 4.75 11.27
Comfort Comtrade 11.20 0.00 11.22
India Cements Capital Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.90
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 24.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.87
India Cements Capital Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.55% NA 0.42% -0.68%
1 Month -2.42% NA -1.20% -0.64%
3 Month -8.87% NA 1.99% 1.19%
6 Month 38.99% NA 5.38% 4.56%
1 Year 49.29% NA 17.08% 16.36%
3 Year NA NA 17.14% 18.62%

India Cements Capital Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.24
5.54
Week Low/High 4.66
7.00
Month Low/High 4.32
7.00
YEAR Low/High 2.74
7.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
43.00

