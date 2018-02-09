India Cements Ltd

India Cements Ltd is the largest producer of cement in South India. The company has four plants in Tamil Nadu and four in Andhra Pradesh, India which cater to all major markets in South India and Maharashtra. They are the market leader with a market share of 28% in the South India. They have a distribution network with over 10,000 stockists. Their brands include Coromandel King-Sankar Sakthi- Raas...> More