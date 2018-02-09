JUST IN
India Cements Ltd.

BSE: 530005 Sector: Industrials
NSE: INDIACEM ISIN Code: INE383A01012
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 149.45 4.50
(3.10%)
OPEN

147.00

 HIGH

150.50

 LOW

141.70
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 149.55 4.40
(3.03%)
OPEN

147.40

 HIGH

150.40

 LOW

141.65
About India Cements Ltd.

India Cements Ltd

India Cements Ltd is the largest producer of cement in South India. The company has four plants in Tamil Nadu and four in Andhra Pradesh, India which cater to all major markets in South India and Maharashtra. They are the market leader with a market share of 28% in the South India. They have a distribution network with over 10,000 stockists. Their brands include Coromandel King-Sankar Sakthi- Raas...> More

India Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4,605
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 46.27
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 24 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.69
Book Value / Share () [*S] 166.22
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

India Cements Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1213.08 1267.85 -4.32
Other Income 3.67 3.1 18.39
Total Income 1216.75 1270.95 -4.26
Total Expenses 1045.81 1079.29 -3.1
Operating Profit 170.94 191.66 -10.81
Net Profit 15.24 35.34 -56.88
Equity Capital 308.15 307.18 -
India Cements Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Prism Cement 116.40 0.43 5859.11
Star Cement 118.85 0.38 4982.19
JK Lakshmi Cem. 421.40 0.98 4959.04
India Cements 149.45 3.10 4605.30
Heidelberg Cem. 149.60 0.64 3390.09
Orient Cement 145.70 -2.08 2985.39
Sanghi Inds. 118.40 6.81 2971.84
India Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.21
Banks/FIs 0.15
FIIs 20.19
Insurance 5.37
Mutual Funds 20.77
Indian Public 13.15
Custodians 0.56
Other 11.42
India Cements Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
28/07 Reliance Securities Buy 203 PDF IconDetails
India Cements Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -2.51% -4.90% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.75% -7.34% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -11.54% -14.25% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -22.26% -18.39% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -4.41% -6.33% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 50.35% 51.90% 17.24% 19.01%

India Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 141.70
150.50
Week Low/High 141.70
158.00
Month Low/High 141.70
165.00
YEAR Low/High 141.70
226.00
All TIME Low/High 6.07
333.00

