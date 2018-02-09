India Cements Ltd.
|BSE: 530005
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: INDIACEM
|ISIN Code: INE383A01012
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|149.45
|
4.50
(3.10%)
|
OPEN
147.00
|
HIGH
150.50
|
LOW
141.70
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|149.55
|
4.40
(3.03%)
|
OPEN
147.40
|
HIGH
150.40
|
LOW
141.65
About India Cements Ltd.
India Cements Ltd is the largest producer of cement in South India. The company has four plants in Tamil Nadu and four in Andhra Pradesh, India which cater to all major markets in South India and Maharashtra. They are the market leader with a market share of 28% in the South India. They have a distribution network with over 10,000 stockists. Their brands include Coromandel King-Sankar Sakthi- Raas...> More
India Cements Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4,605
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|3.23
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|46.27
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|24 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.69
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|166.22
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.90
News
-
India Cements reduces fixed cost; shuts down divisions, cuts overheads
-
India Cements net profit down by 36%, MD Srinivasan calls Q3 worst quarter
-
Nifty outlook and trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today's trade
-
No cheer for cement makers in FY19, rising costs to hit profitability: Icra
-
Buy India Cements, Apollo Tyres and BPCL: Prabhudas Lilladher
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
Statement Of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31.12.2017
-
-
India Cements Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1213.08
|1267.85
|-4.32
|Other Income
|3.67
|3.1
|18.39
|Total Income
|1216.75
|1270.95
|-4.26
|Total Expenses
|1045.81
|1079.29
|-3.1
|Operating Profit
|170.94
|191.66
|-10.81
|Net Profit
|15.24
|35.34
|-56.88
|Equity Capital
|308.15
|307.18
|-
India Cements Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Prism Cement
|116.40
|0.43
|5859.11
|Star Cement
|118.85
|0.38
|4982.19
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|421.40
|0.98
|4959.04
|India Cements
|149.45
|3.10
|4605.30
|Heidelberg Cem.
|149.60
|0.64
|3390.09
|Orient Cement
|145.70
|-2.08
|2985.39
|Sanghi Inds.
|118.40
|6.81
|2971.84
India Cements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
India Cements Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|28/07
|Reliance Securities
|Buy
|203
|Details
India Cements Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-2.51%
|-4.90%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.75%
|-7.34%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-11.54%
|-14.25%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-22.26%
|-18.39%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-4.41%
|-6.33%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|50.35%
|51.90%
|17.24%
|19.01%
India Cements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|141.70
|
|150.50
|Week Low/High
|141.70
|
|158.00
|Month Low/High
|141.70
|
|165.00
|YEAR Low/High
|141.70
|
|226.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.07
|
|333.00
