India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated in the early 1970s, India Gelatine & Chemicals was promoted by the Mirani family, Nichimen Corporation, and Konica Gelatine, both of Japan. The company manufactures ossein and dicalcium phosphate. Ossein is the basic raw material used for the production of photographic gelatine, which in turn is used for producing photo films. Dicalcium phosphate is a vital ingredient for animal fe...> More