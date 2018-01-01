JUST IN
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.

BSE: 531253 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE342D01012
BSE 15:42 | 12 Mar 107.80 -4.50
(-4.01%)
OPEN

112.00

 HIGH

115.00

 LOW

105.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 112.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 112.30
VOLUME 3734
52-Week high 157.75
52-Week low 69.05
P/E 20.34
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 76
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 112.00
CLOSE 112.30
VOLUME 3734
52-Week high 157.75
52-Week low 69.05
P/E 20.34
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 76
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd

Incorporated in the early 1970s, India Gelatine & Chemicals was promoted by the Mirani family, Nichimen Corporation, and Konica Gelatine, both of Japan. The company manufactures ossein and dicalcium phosphate. Ossein is the basic raw material used for the production of photographic gelatine, which in turn is used for producing photo films. Dicalcium phosphate is a vital ingredient for animal fe...

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   76
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 20.34
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   9.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.06
Book Value / Share () [*S] 136.30
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.79
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 27.31 19.14 42.69
Other Income 1.33 1.57 -15.29
Total Income 28.64 20.71 38.29
Total Expenses 26.41 18.29 44.4
Operating Profit 2.23 2.42 -7.85
Net Profit 0.99 1.75 -43.43
Equity Capital 7.09 9.4 -
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd Financials Results

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Mysore Petro 124.20 -2.55 81.72
Punjab Alkalies 29.85 3.11 81.01
Alkali Metals 78.75 2.67 80.17
India Gelatine 107.80 -4.01 76.43
Alufluoride 107.70 -0.87 75.39
Sterling Biotech 2.76 -4.83 75.13
Archit Organosys 42.50 -1.05 64.01
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd Peer Group

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.68
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.98
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.54
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd Share Holding Pattern

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.98% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -10.98% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.14% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 5.53% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 50.77% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 36.03% NA 17.24% 19.01%

India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 105.60
115.00
Week Low/High 103.50
118.00
Month Low/High 103.50
124.00
YEAR Low/High 69.05
158.00
All TIME Low/High 7.65
158.00

