India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.
|BSE: 531253
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE342D01012
|
BSE
15:42 | 12 Mar
|
107.80
|
-4.50
(-4.01%)
|
OPEN
112.00
|
HIGH
115.00
|
LOW
105.60
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd.
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd
Incorporated in the early 1970s, India Gelatine & Chemicals was promoted by the Mirani family, Nichimen Corporation, and Konica Gelatine, both of Japan.
The company manufactures ossein and dicalcium phosphate. Ossein is the basic raw material used for the production of photographic gelatine, which in turn is used for producing photo films. Dicalcium phosphate is a vital ingredient for animal fe...> More
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|27.31
|19.14
|42.69
|Other Income
|1.33
|1.57
|-15.29
|Total Income
|28.64
|20.71
|38.29
|Total Expenses
|26.41
|18.29
|44.4
|Operating Profit
|2.23
|2.42
|-7.85
|Net Profit
|0.99
|1.75
|-43.43
|Equity Capital
|7.09
|9.4
| -
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd - Peer Group
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.98%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-10.98%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.14%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|5.53%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|50.77%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|36.03%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|105.60
|
|115.00
|Week Low/High
|103.50
|
|118.00
|Month Low/High
|103.50
|
|124.00
|YEAR Low/High
|69.05
|
|158.00
|All TIME Low/High
|7.65
|
|158.00
Quick Links for India Gelatine & Chemicals: