India Glycols Ltd.

BSE: 500201 Sector: Industrials
NSE: INDIAGLYCO ISIN Code: INE560A01015
BSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar 453.85 0.85
(0.19%)
OPEN

464.00

 HIGH

466.75

 LOW

448.05
NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar 454.35 0.10
(0.02%)
OPEN

460.00

 HIGH

468.00

 LOW

448.10
OPEN 464.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 453.00
VOLUME 38322
52-Week high 589.00
52-Week low 146.00
P/E 19.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,405
Buy Price 453.80
Buy Qty 13.00
Sell Price 453.85
Sell Qty 16.00
OPEN 464.00
CLOSE 453.00
VOLUME 38322
52-Week high 589.00
52-Week low 146.00
P/E 19.22
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,405
Buy Price 453.80
Buy Qty 13.00
Sell Price 453.85
Sell Qty 16.00

About India Glycols Ltd.

India Glycols Ltd

India Glycols Limited is one of the leading manufactures of Glycols, Ethoxylates & PEGs, Performance Chemicals, Glycol Ether & Acetates, Guar Gum and Potable Alcohol. India Glycols Ltd is the First company in the world to produce Ethylene Oxide (EO) / Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) from renewable agro route based on molasses, since 1989. The company is the Leading manufacturers of Glycols, Ethoxylates

India Glycols Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,405
EPS - TTM () [*S] 23.61
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.22
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.22
Book Value / Share () [*S] 279.54
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.62
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

India Glycols Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2017 Sep 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 888.26 718.41 23.64
Other Income 0.42 6.29 -93.32
Total Income 888.68 724.7 22.63
Total Expenses 817.49 665.24 22.89
Operating Profit 71.19 59.46 19.73
Net Profit 14.69 11.96 22.83
Equity Capital 30.96 30.96 -
> More on India Glycols Ltd Financials Results

India Glycols Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Elantas Beck 2020.00 0.12 1601.86
Bodal Chemicals 127.05 -2.27 1552.55
Fairchem Speci. 392.00 3.84 1474.31
India Glycols 453.85 0.19 1405.12
Natl. Peroxide 2419.00 -2.37 1390.92
Seya Indus. 560.00 0.79 1377.60
Kiri Indus. 455.20 2.68 1376.52
> More on India Glycols Ltd Peer Group

India Glycols Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.01
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 1.22
Insurance 0.68
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 27.44
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.54
> More on India Glycols Ltd Share Holding Pattern

India Glycols Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -9.97% -6.35% -0.06% -0.96%
1 Month -11.87% -7.81% -1.67% -0.93%
3 Month 7.47% 7.28% 1.51% 0.90%
6 Month 110.21% 115.08% 4.88% 4.26%
1 Year 188.43% 187.47% 16.52% 16.03%
3 Year 399.28% 383.61% 16.58% 18.29%

India Glycols Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 448.05
466.75
Week Low/High 438.30
510.00
Month Low/High 438.30
564.00
YEAR Low/High 146.00
589.00
All TIME Low/High 13.30
589.00

