India Glycols Ltd.
|BSE: 500201
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: INDIAGLYCO
|ISIN Code: INE560A01015
|BSE LIVE 13:55 | 12 Mar
|453.85
|
0.85
(0.19%)
|
OPEN
464.00
|
HIGH
466.75
|
LOW
448.05
|NSE LIVE 13:39 | 12 Mar
|454.35
|
0.10
(0.02%)
|
OPEN
460.00
|
HIGH
468.00
|
LOW
448.10
About India Glycols Ltd.
India Glycols Limited is one of the leading manufactures of Glycols, Ethoxylates & PEGs, Performance Chemicals, Glycol Ether & Acetates, Guar Gum and Potable Alcohol. India Glycols Ltd is the First company in the world to produce Ethylene Oxide (EO) / Mono Ethylene Glycol (MEG) from renewable agro route based on molasses, since 1989. The company is the Leading manufacturers of Glycols, Ethoxylates...> More
India Glycols Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,405
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|23.61
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.22
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.22
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|279.54
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.62
India Glycols Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2017
|Sep 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|888.26
|718.41
|23.64
|Other Income
|0.42
|6.29
|-93.32
|Total Income
|888.68
|724.7
|22.63
|Total Expenses
|817.49
|665.24
|22.89
|Operating Profit
|71.19
|59.46
|19.73
|Net Profit
|14.69
|11.96
|22.83
|Equity Capital
|30.96
|30.96
|-
India Glycols Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Elantas Beck
|2020.00
|0.12
|1601.86
|Bodal Chemicals
|127.05
|-2.27
|1552.55
|Fairchem Speci.
|392.00
|3.84
|1474.31
|India Glycols
|453.85
|0.19
|1405.12
|Natl. Peroxide
|2419.00
|-2.37
|1390.92
|Seya Indus.
|560.00
|0.79
|1377.60
|Kiri Indus.
|455.20
|2.68
|1376.52
India Glycols Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
India Glycols Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-9.97%
|-6.35%
|-0.06%
|-0.96%
|1 Month
|-11.87%
|-7.81%
|-1.67%
|-0.93%
|3 Month
|7.47%
|7.28%
|1.51%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|110.21%
|115.08%
|4.88%
|4.26%
|1 Year
|188.43%
|187.47%
|16.52%
|16.03%
|3 Year
|399.28%
|383.61%
|16.58%
|18.29%
India Glycols Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|448.05
|
|466.75
|Week Low/High
|438.30
|
|510.00
|Month Low/High
|438.30
|
|564.00
|YEAR Low/High
|146.00
|
|589.00
|All TIME Low/High
|13.30
|
|589.00
