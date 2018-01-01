JUST IN
India Home Loans Ltd.

BSE: 530979 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE274E01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 106.70 4.15
(4.05%)
OPEN

104.00

 HIGH

108.00

 LOW

102.00
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan India Home Loans Ltd Not listed in NSE
About India Home Loans Ltd.

India Home Loans Ltd

India Home Loans Limited provides housing finance services primarily in India. The company was formerly known as Manoj housing finance company limited and changed its name to India Home Loans Limited in 2009. India Home Loans Limited was incorporated in 1990....> More

India Home Loans Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   152
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.70
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 62.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   1.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.10
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.78
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

India Home Loans Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.95 1.31 277.86
Other Income 0.09 0.06 50
Total Income 5.04 1.38 265.22
Total Expenses 1.54 0.73 110.96
Operating Profit 3.5 0.64 446.88
Net Profit 0.92 0.07 1214.29
Equity Capital 14.28 14.28 -
India Home Loans Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Monotype India 2.20 0.00 154.68
Sai Baba Invt. 13.63 0.00 153.61
Golden Goenka 8.01 -3.49 152.38
India Home 106.70 4.05 152.37
Oscar Investment 85.10 -6.28 147.05
Vibrant Glo. Cap 63.05 -1.41 144.45
Shreekrishna Bio 141.40 -4.97 139.28
India Home Loans Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 40.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.20
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 26.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.77
India Home Loans Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.81% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.29% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -26.41% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -20.43% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 4.71% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 118.20% NA 17.24% 19.01%

India Home Loans Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 102.00
108.00
Week Low/High 95.00
121.00
Month Low/High 95.00
132.00
YEAR Low/High 93.00
161.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
161.00

