India Home Loans Ltd.
|BSE: 530979
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE274E01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|106.70
|
4.15
(4.05%)
|
OPEN
104.00
|
HIGH
108.00
|
LOW
102.00
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|India Home Loans Ltd Not listed in NSE
About India Home Loans Ltd.
India Home Loans Limited provides housing finance services primarily in India. The company was formerly known as Manoj housing finance company limited and changed its name to India Home Loans Limited in 2009. India Home Loans Limited was incorporated in 1990....> More
India Home Loans Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|152
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.70
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|62.76
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|1.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.10
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|22.78
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.68
Announcement
-
Quarterly Unaudited Financial Results Along With The Limited Review Report Of The Auditors Thereon F
-
-
-
BOARD MEETING ON WEDNESDAY 14TH FEBRUARY 2018 AT 12.00 P.M. AT REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY.
-
-
India Home Loans Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.95
|1.31
|277.86
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.06
|50
|Total Income
|5.04
|1.38
|265.22
|Total Expenses
|1.54
|0.73
|110.96
|Operating Profit
|3.5
|0.64
|446.88
|Net Profit
|0.92
|0.07
|1214.29
|Equity Capital
|14.28
|14.28
|-
India Home Loans Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Monotype India
|2.20
|0.00
|154.68
|Sai Baba Invt.
|13.63
|0.00
|153.61
|Golden Goenka
|8.01
|-3.49
|152.38
|India Home
|106.70
|4.05
|152.37
|Oscar Investment
|85.10
|-6.28
|147.05
|Vibrant Glo. Cap
|63.05
|-1.41
|144.45
|Shreekrishna Bio
|141.40
|-4.97
|139.28
India Home Loans Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
India Home Loans Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.81%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.29%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-26.41%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-20.43%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|4.71%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|118.20%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
India Home Loans Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|102.00
|
|108.00
|Week Low/High
|95.00
|
|121.00
|Month Low/High
|95.00
|
|132.00
|YEAR Low/High
|93.00
|
|161.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|161.00
