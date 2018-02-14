India Infraspace Ltd.
|BSE: 531343
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE954M01031
|BSE 15:15 | 20 Feb
|11.21
|
-0.57
(-4.84%)
|
OPEN
11.21
|
HIGH
11.21
|
LOW
11.21
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|India Infraspace Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|11.21
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|11.78
|VOLUME
|14
|52-Week high
|23.90
|52-Week low
|11.21
|P/E
|35.03
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|3
|Buy Price
|11.21
|Buy Qty
|86.00
|Sell Price
|12.36
|Sell Qty
|1175.00
About India Infraspace Ltd.
India Infraspace Limited (IIL) is an integrated construction , infrastructure development and management company in India. The company aims to become a leader in execution of construction and infrastucture projects in various sectors such as water and waste water, transportation, irrigation, industrial construction & parks(including SEZs), power transmission and distribution, and residential, comm...> More
India Infraspace Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.32
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|35.03
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.20
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.22
India Infraspace Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|8.54
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|8.54
|-
|Total Expenses
|8.52
|0.02
|42500
|Operating Profit
|0.02
|-0.02
|200
|Net Profit
|0.02
|-0.02
|200
|Equity Capital
|2.8
|2.8
|-
India Infraspace Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|IFL Enterprises
|10.75
|19.31
|3.22
|Fraser & Co
|5.60
|0.90
|3.20
|Jyotirgamya Ent.
|13.77
|4.95
|3.17
|India Infras.
|11.21
|-4.84
|3.14
|Navketan Merchan
|0.87
|4.82
|3.14
|AVI Products
|29.55
|4.97
|3.07
|Arnav Corp.
|0.34
|3.03
|3.04
India Infraspace Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
India Infraspace Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-0.09%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-33.27%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
India Infraspace Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|11.21
|
|11.21
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|11.21
|Month Low/High
|11.21
|
|12.00
|YEAR Low/High
|11.21
|
|24.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.09
|
|45.00
