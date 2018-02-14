JUST IN
India Infraspace Ltd.

BSE: 531343 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE954M01031
BSE 15:15 | 20 Feb 11.21 -0.57
(-4.84%)
OPEN

11.21

 HIGH

11.21

 LOW

11.21
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan India Infraspace Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 11.21
PREVIOUS CLOSE 11.78
VOLUME 14
52-Week high 23.90
52-Week low 11.21
P/E 35.03
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3
Buy Price 11.21
Buy Qty 86.00
Sell Price 12.36
Sell Qty 1175.00
About India Infraspace Ltd.

India Infraspace Ltd

India Infraspace Limited (IIL) is an integrated construction , infrastructure development and management company in India. The company aims to become a leader in execution of construction and infrastucture projects in various sectors such as water and waste water, transportation, irrigation, industrial construction & parks(including SEZs), power transmission and distribution, and residential, comm...> More

India Infraspace Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.32
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 35.03
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.20
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.22
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

India Infraspace Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 8.54 -
Other Income -
Total Income 8.54 -
Total Expenses 8.52 0.02 42500
Operating Profit 0.02 -0.02 200
Net Profit 0.02 -0.02 200
Equity Capital 2.8 2.8 -
India Infraspace Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
IFL Enterprises 10.75 19.31 3.22
Fraser & Co 5.60 0.90 3.20
Jyotirgamya Ent. 13.77 4.95 3.17
India Infras. 11.21 -4.84 3.14
Navketan Merchan 0.87 4.82 3.14
AVI Products 29.55 4.97 3.07
Arnav Corp. 0.34 3.03 3.04
India Infraspace Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.41
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.95
Custodians 0.00
Other 22.64
India Infraspace Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -0.09% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -33.27% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

India Infraspace Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 11.21
11.21
Week Low/High 0.00
11.21
Month Low/High 11.21
12.00
YEAR Low/High 11.21
24.00
All TIME Low/High 0.09
45.00

