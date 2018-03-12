JUST IN
India Lease Development Ltd.

BSE: 500202 Sector: Financials
NSE: INDIALEASE ISIN Code: INE333C01013
BSE LIVE 10:07 | 12 Mar 7.14 0.34
(5.00%)
OPEN

7.14

 HIGH

7.14

 LOW

7.14
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan India Lease Development Ltd Not listed in NSE
About India Lease Development Ltd.

India Lease Development Ltd

India Lease Development (ILDL) was incorporated on 19 Oct.'84. However, the company commenced actual operations from Nov.'87. ILDL is promoted by Ved Prakash Gupta, Satya Narain Gupta and others. Ved Prakash Gupta is the chairman of the company. Other associate companies of ILDL include MGF India, Goodwill India, Jayabharat Credit, etc. The company came out with a public issue at a premium o...

India Lease Development Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   11
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 5.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

India Lease Development Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.17 0.23 -26.09
Total Income 0.17 0.23 -26.09
Total Expenses 0.19 0.2 -5
Operating Profit -0.03 0.03 -200
Net Profit -0.03 0.03 -200
Equity Capital 14.7 14.7 -
India Lease Development Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sellwin Traders 13.00 0.00 10.66
Akashdeep Metal 34.20 -5.00 10.60
Interactive Fin 35.20 3.38 10.60
India Lease Dev. 7.14 5.00 10.50
Supra Pacific 19.00 4.11 10.45
Anjani Foods 26.10 0.00 10.44
Escorp Asset Mgt 15.45 -0.32 10.31
India Lease Development Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 68.48
Banks/FIs 5.05
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 1.12
India Lease Development Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 5.00% NA -0.07% -0.93%
1 Month 21.22% NA -1.68% -0.90%
3 Month NA NA 1.49% 0.93%
6 Month NA NA 4.87% 4.29%
1 Year 20.00% NA 16.51% 16.07%
3 Year -24.04% NA 16.57% 18.32%

India Lease Development Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.14
7.14
Week Low/High 6.80
7.14
Month Low/High 5.89
7.14
YEAR Low/High 3.45
8.00
All TIME Low/High 2.30
60.00

