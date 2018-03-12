You are here » Home
India Lease Development Ltd.
|BSE: 500202
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: INDIALEASE
|ISIN Code: INE333C01013
BSE
LIVE
10:07 | 12 Mar
7.14
0.34
(5.00%)
OPEN
7.14
HIGH
7.14
LOW
7.14
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
India Lease Development Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About India Lease Development Ltd.
India Lease Development Ltd
India Lease Development (ILDL) was incorporated on 19 Oct.'84. However, the company commenced actual operations from Nov.'87.
ILDL is promoted by Ved Prakash Gupta, Satya Narain Gupta and others. Ved Prakash Gupta is the chairman of the company. Other associate companies of ILDL include MGF India, Goodwill India, Jayabharat Credit, etc.
The company came out with a public issue at a premium o...> More
India Lease Development Ltd - Key Fundamentals
India Lease Development Ltd - Financial Results
> More on India Lease Development Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|
|-
|Other Income
|0.17
|0.23
|-26.09
|Total Income
|0.17
|0.23
|-26.09
|Total Expenses
|0.19
|0.2
|-5
|Operating Profit
|-0.03
|0.03
|-200
|Net Profit
|-0.03
|0.03
|-200
|Equity Capital
|14.7
|14.7
| -
India Lease Development Ltd - Peer Group
India Lease Development Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
India Lease Development Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|5.00%
|NA
|-0.07%
|-0.93%
|1 Month
|21.22%
|NA
|-1.68%
|-0.90%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.49%
|0.93%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.87%
|4.29%
|1 Year
|20.00%
|NA
|16.51%
|16.07%
|3 Year
|-24.04%
|NA
|16.57%
|18.32%
India Lease Development Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.14
|
|7.14
|Week Low/High
|6.80
|
|7.14
|Month Low/High
|5.89
|
|7.14
|YEAR Low/High
|3.45
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.30
|
|60.00
Quick Links for India Lease Development: