India Nippon Electricals Ltd.

BSE: 532240 Sector: Auto
NSE: INDNIPPON ISIN Code: INE092B01017
BSE 15:55 | 12 Mar 988.05 2.85
(0.29%)
OPEN

988.65

 HIGH

1000.00

 LOW

987.55
NSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 991.05 5.20
(0.53%)
OPEN

1000.00

 HIGH

1005.55

 LOW

989.95
OPEN 988.65
PREVIOUS CLOSE 985.20
VOLUME 1385
52-Week high 1424.80
52-Week low 505.00
P/E 26.45
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,117
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About India Nippon Electricals Ltd.

India Nippon Electricals Ltd

India Nippon Electricals Ltd(INEL), established in 1985 as a Joint Venture between Lucas Indian Services(a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Lucas TVS) and Kokusan Denki Co. Ltd, Japan (a group company of Hitachi Japan) is into manufactures vital electronic ignition systems for two-wheelers, Portable Gensets and three wheelers. The vital electronic ignition parts manufactured by INEL includes Flywheel Ma...

India Nippon Electricals Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,117
EPS - TTM () [*S] 37.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.45
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   60.00
Latest Dividend Date 08 Feb 2018
Dividend Yield (%) 1.02
Book Value / Share () [*S] 276.63
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

India Nippon Electricals Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 110.01 86.98 26.48
Other Income 3.04 3.19 -4.7
Total Income 113.05 90.17 25.37
Total Expenses 95.11 76.12 24.95
Operating Profit 17.94 14.05 27.69
Net Profit 11.67 9.47 23.23
Equity Capital 11.31 11.31 -
India Nippon Electricals Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
NRB Bearings 155.80 2.13 1509.70
Sharda Motor 1987.95 -0.37 1182.83
Lumax Auto Tech. 837.55 0.90 1141.58
India Nipp.Elec. 988.05 0.29 1117.48
Fiem Inds. 825.90 -0.02 1086.88
Shanthi Gears 131.00 -1.69 1070.27
Rane (Madras) 910.10 0.34 1056.63
India Nippon Electricals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 66.39
Banks/FIs 0.34
FIIs 0.08
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.09
India Nippon Electricals Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.24% -0.22% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -3.01% -1.28% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -9.41% -9.97% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 8.76% 18.15% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 92.08% 94.90% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 142.05% 149.45% 17.24% 19.01%

India Nippon Electricals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 987.55
1000.00
Week Low/High 935.00
1008.00
Month Low/High 935.00
1066.00
YEAR Low/High 505.00
1425.00
All TIME Low/High 48.32
1425.00

