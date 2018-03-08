You are here » Home
» Company
» India Nippon Electricals Ltd
India Nippon Electricals Ltd.
|BSE: 532240
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: INDNIPPON
|ISIN Code: INE092B01017
|
BSE
15:55 | 12 Mar
|
988.05
|
2.85
(0.29%)
|
OPEN
988.65
|
HIGH
1000.00
|
LOW
987.55
|
NSE
15:26 | 12 Mar
|
991.05
|
5.20
(0.53%)
|
OPEN
1000.00
|
HIGH
1005.55
|
LOW
989.95
|OPEN
|988.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|985.20
|VOLUME
|1385
|52-Week high
|1424.80
|52-Week low
|505.00
|P/E
|26.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1000.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|985.85
|VOLUME
|3383
|52-Week high
|1430.00
|52-Week low
|502.00
|P/E
|26.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|987.05
|Buy Qty
|14.00
|Sell Price
|990.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|988.65
|CLOSE
|985.20
|VOLUME
|1385
|52-Week high
|1424.80
|52-Week low
|505.00
|P/E
|26.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,117
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1000.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|985.85
|VOLUME
|3383
|52-Week high
|1430.00
|52-Week low
|502.00
|P/E
|26.45
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1117.48
|Buy Price
|987.05
|Buy Qty
|14.00
|Sell Price
|990.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About India Nippon Electricals Ltd.
India Nippon Electricals Ltd
India Nippon Electricals Ltd(INEL), established in 1985 as a Joint Venture between Lucas Indian Services(a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Lucas TVS) and Kokusan Denki Co. Ltd, Japan (a group company of Hitachi Japan) is into manufactures vital electronic ignition systems for two-wheelers, Portable Gensets and three wheelers. The vital electronic ignition parts manufactured by INEL includes Flywheel Ma...> More
India Nippon Electricals Ltd - Key Fundamentals
India Nippon Electricals Ltd - Financial Results
> More on India Nippon Electricals Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|110.01
|86.98
|26.48
|Other Income
|3.04
|3.19
|-4.7
|Total Income
|113.05
|90.17
|25.37
|Total Expenses
|95.11
|76.12
|24.95
|Operating Profit
|17.94
|14.05
|27.69
|Net Profit
|11.67
|9.47
|23.23
|Equity Capital
|11.31
|11.31
| -
India Nippon Electricals Ltd - Peer Group
India Nippon Electricals Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
India Nippon Electricals Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.24%
|-0.22%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-3.01%
|-1.28%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-9.41%
|-9.97%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|8.76%
|18.15%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|92.08%
|94.90%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|142.05%
|149.45%
|17.24%
|19.01%
India Nippon Electricals Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|987.55
|
|1000.00
|Week Low/High
|935.00
|
|1008.00
|Month Low/High
|935.00
|
|1066.00
|YEAR Low/High
|505.00
|
|1425.00
|All TIME Low/High
|48.32
|
|1425.00
Quick Links for India Nippon Electricals: