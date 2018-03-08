India Nippon Electricals Ltd

India Nippon Electricals Ltd(INEL), established in 1985 as a Joint Venture between Lucas Indian Services(a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Lucas TVS) and Kokusan Denki Co. Ltd, Japan (a group company of Hitachi Japan) is into manufactures vital electronic ignition systems for two-wheelers, Portable Gensets and three wheelers. The vital electronic ignition parts manufactured by INEL includes Flywheel Ma...> More