JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » India Steel Works Ltd

India Steel Works Ltd.

BSE: 513361 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: ISIBARS ISIN Code: INE072A01029
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 2.75 -0.07
(-2.48%)
OPEN

2.69

 HIGH

2.92

 LOW

2.69
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan India Steel Works Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 2.69
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.82
VOLUME 144782
52-Week high 5.40
52-Week low 2.19
P/E 14.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 109
Buy Price 2.74
Buy Qty 6266.00
Sell Price 2.75
Sell Qty 480.00
OPEN 2.69
CLOSE 2.82
VOLUME 144782
52-Week high 5.40
52-Week low 2.19
P/E 14.47
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 109
Buy Price 2.74
Buy Qty 6266.00
Sell Price 2.75
Sell Qty 480.00

About India Steel Works Ltd.

India Steel Works Ltd

Isibars, incorporated as Khanna & Roy Heavy Engineering in 1987 and was acquired by the present promoter H L Gupta took over the firm in 1990 and renamed it as Isibars in May 1991. The company manufactures and markets alloy steel, stainless steel rolled and cold-drawn products of various sizes and sections (inst. cap. : 40,000 tpa). Later Isibar took over the steel division of Zenith comprising th...> More

India Steel Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   109
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.19
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 14.47
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.75
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

India Steel Works Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 253.86 302.4 -16.05
Other Income -
Total Income 253.86 302.4 -16.05
Total Expenses 248.87 293.15 -15.1
Operating Profit 4.99 9.24 -46
Net Profit 0.89 -0.07 1371.43
Equity Capital 39.81 39.81 -
> More on India Steel Works Ltd Financials Results

India Steel Works Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Uttam Value Ste. 0.19 0.00 125.55
Clarus INFRA.RL. 22.35 4.20 117.00
Gyscoal Alloys 7.00 -3.05 110.81
India Steel 2.75 -2.48 109.48
Sathavaha. Ispat 20.05 0.50 102.05
Suraj 52.00 2.87 100.15
Manaksia Coated 15.15 -3.19 99.23
> More on India Steel Works Ltd Peer Group

India Steel Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.88
Banks/FIs 1.96
FIIs 3.60
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 8.96
Custodians 0.00
Other 32.51
> More on India Steel Works Ltd Share Holding Pattern

India Steel Works Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.42% NA 0.51% -0.33%
1 Month -23.40% NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month 1.48% NA 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month -14.06% NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year -42.83% NA 17.18% 16.77%
3 Year -12.14% NA 17.24% 19.04%

India Steel Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.69
2.92
Week Low/High 2.69
3.00
Month Low/High 2.69
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.19
5.00
All TIME Low/High 1.45
120.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for India Steel Works: