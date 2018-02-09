India Steel Works Ltd.
|BSE: 513361
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: ISIBARS
|ISIN Code: INE072A01029
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|2.75
|
-0.07
(-2.48%)
|
OPEN
2.69
|
HIGH
2.92
|
LOW
2.69
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|India Steel Works Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.69
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.82
|VOLUME
|144782
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|2.19
|P/E
|14.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|109
|Buy Price
|2.74
|Buy Qty
|6266.00
|Sell Price
|2.75
|Sell Qty
|480.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|109
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|2.69
|CLOSE
|2.82
|VOLUME
|144782
|52-Week high
|5.40
|52-Week low
|2.19
|P/E
|14.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|109
|Buy Price
|2.74
|Buy Qty
|6266.00
|Sell Price
|2.75
|Sell Qty
|480.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|14.47
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|109.48
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About India Steel Works Ltd.
Isibars, incorporated as Khanna & Roy Heavy Engineering in 1987 and was acquired by the present promoter H L Gupta took over the firm in 1990 and renamed it as Isibars in May 1991. The company manufactures and markets alloy steel, stainless steel rolled and cold-drawn products of various sizes and sections (inst. cap. : 40,000 tpa). Later Isibar took over the steel division of Zenith comprising th...> More
India Steel Works Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|109
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.19
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|14.47
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|4.75
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.58
India Steel Works Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|253.86
|302.4
|-16.05
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|253.86
|302.4
|-16.05
|Total Expenses
|248.87
|293.15
|-15.1
|Operating Profit
|4.99
|9.24
|-46
|Net Profit
|0.89
|-0.07
|1371.43
|Equity Capital
|39.81
|39.81
|-
India Steel Works Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Uttam Value Ste.
|0.19
|0.00
|125.55
|Clarus INFRA.RL.
|22.35
|4.20
|117.00
|Gyscoal Alloys
|7.00
|-3.05
|110.81
|India Steel
|2.75
|-2.48
|109.48
|Sathavaha. Ispat
|20.05
|0.50
|102.05
|Suraj
|52.00
|2.87
|100.15
|Manaksia Coated
|15.15
|-3.19
|99.23
India Steel Works Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
India Steel Works Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.42%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.33%
|1 Month
|-23.40%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|1.48%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|-14.06%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|-42.83%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.77%
|3 Year
|-12.14%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.04%
India Steel Works Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.69
|
|2.92
|Week Low/High
|2.69
|
|3.00
|Month Low/High
|2.69
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.19
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.45
|
|120.00
Quick Links for India Steel Works:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices