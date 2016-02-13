JUST IN
Indiaco Ventures Ltd.

BSE: 506131 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE064E01028
BSE LIVE 09:53 | 20 Mar Indiaco Ventures Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indiaco Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.77
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.45
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 6.77
52-Week low 6.77
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 13
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Indiaco Ventures Ltd.

Indiaco Ventures Ltd

IndiaCo Ventures Limited is an India-based Company. The Company is engaged in the business of private equity investments. The Company runs under three business groups: Investment Group, Advisory Group and Strategic Group. The company was incorporated in the year 1983. The investment group primarily invests and monitors IndiaCo's capital and private equity funds. Advisory Group services include

Indiaco Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 12.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.55
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indiaco Ventures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2015 Sep 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.1 0.1 0
Other Income -
Total Income 0.1 0.1 0
Total Expenses 0.54 0.05 980
Operating Profit -0.44 0.05 -980
Net Profit -0.5 -0.01 -4900
Equity Capital 3.71 3.71 -
Indiaco Ventures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
P. H. Capital 43.65 4.93 13.10
Prism Finance 19.85 4.75 12.90
Mega Corp. 1.26 0.00 12.60
Indiaco Ventures 6.77 4.96 12.56
Dhanuka Commerc. 7.45 -3.25 12.47
Sun Techno 0.19 -5.00 12.40
Glance Finance 39.95 4.99 12.02
Indiaco Ventures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.61
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 3.23
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 10.27
Custodians 0.00
Other 46.89
Indiaco Ventures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.56% -0.84%
3 Month NA NA 1.62% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.35%
1 Year NA NA 16.65% 16.13%
3 Year NA NA 16.72% 18.39%

Indiaco Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.77
6.77
Week Low/High 0.00
6.77
Month Low/High 0.00
6.77
YEAR Low/High 6.77
7.00
All TIME Low/High 0.03
88.00

