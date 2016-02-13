Indiaco Ventures Ltd.
|BSE: 506131
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE064E01028
|BSE LIVE 09:53 | 20 Mar
|Indiaco Ventures Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Indiaco Ventures Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.77
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.45
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|6.77
|52-Week low
|6.77
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Indiaco Ventures Ltd.
IndiaCo Ventures Limited is an India-based Company. The Company is engaged in the business of private equity investments. The Company runs under three business groups: Investment Group, Advisory Group and Strategic Group. The company was incorporated in the year 1983. The investment group primarily invests and monitors IndiaCo's capital and private equity funds. Advisory Group services include ...> More
Indiaco Ventures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|12.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.55
Announcement
-
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
-
-
-
-
Indiaco Ventures Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2015
|Sep 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.1
|0.1
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.54
|0.05
|980
|Operating Profit
|-0.44
|0.05
|-980
|Net Profit
|-0.5
|-0.01
|-4900
|Equity Capital
|3.71
|3.71
|-
Indiaco Ventures Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|P. H. Capital
|43.65
|4.93
|13.10
|Prism Finance
|19.85
|4.75
|12.90
|Mega Corp.
|1.26
|0.00
|12.60
|Indiaco Ventures
|6.77
|4.96
|12.56
|Dhanuka Commerc.
|7.45
|-3.25
|12.47
|Sun Techno
|0.19
|-5.00
|12.40
|Glance Finance
|39.95
|4.99
|12.02
Indiaco Ventures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.62%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.65%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.72%
|18.39%
Indiaco Ventures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.77
|
|6.77
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.77
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.77
|YEAR Low/High
|6.77
|
|7.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.03
|
|88.00
