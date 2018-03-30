Indian Acrylics Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'86, Indian Acrylics was originally formed as a joint sector project by R K Garg and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. The company manufactures acrylic fibre. The company has a technical collaboration with E I DuPont de Nemours & Company, US. In 1995-96, the company increased the capacity of acrylic fibre by 6000 tpa. In 1996-97, company has increased...> More