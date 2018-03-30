Indian Acrylics Ltd.
|BSE: 514165
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: INDIANACRY
|ISIN Code: INE862B01013
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|15.10
|
0.15
(1.00%)
|
OPEN
15.00
|
HIGH
15.35
|
LOW
14.75
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Indian Acrylics Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.95
|VOLUME
|157105
|52-Week high
|24.60
|52-Week low
|13.25
|P/E
|15.89
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|204
|Buy Price
|14.90
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|15.10
|Sell Qty
|180.00
About Indian Acrylics Ltd.
Incorporated in Feb.'86, Indian Acrylics was originally formed as a joint sector project by R K Garg and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. The company manufactures acrylic fibre. The company has a technical collaboration with E I DuPont de Nemours & Company, US. In 1995-96, the company increased the capacity of acrylic fibre by 6000 tpa. In 1996-97, company has increased...> More
Indian Acrylics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|204
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.95
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|15.89
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.28
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.82
Announcement
-
-
Intimation Of Book Closure And Cut-Off Date For EGM To Be Held On 30.03.2018
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31.12.2017
Indian Acrylics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|123.27
|82.87
|48.75
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|123.27
|82.87
|48.75
|Total Expenses
|112.47
|79.08
|42.22
|Operating Profit
|10.8
|3.79
|184.96
|Net Profit
|0.66
|-3.38
|119.53
|Equity Capital
|135.32
|135.32
|-
Indian Acrylics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pasupati Acrylon
|24.65
|-1.20
|219.71
|Bella Casa
|209.85
|4.93
|210.06
|Cantabil Retail
|125.45
|0.56
|204.86
|Indian Acrylics
|15.10
|1.00
|204.33
|Super Sales Ind.
|648.00
|-1.07
|198.94
|Sumeet Inds.
|23.90
|0.63
|198.15
|T T
|91.40
|4.52
|196.51
Indian Acrylics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Indian Acrylics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.63%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.32%
|1 Month
|-21.76%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.29%
|3 Month
|-9.85%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.55%
|6 Month
|-2.58%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.93%
|1 Year
|-6.50%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.78%
|3 Year
|160.79%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.05%
Indian Acrylics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|14.75
|
|15.35
|Week Low/High
|14.40
|
|17.00
|Month Low/High
|14.40
|
|20.00
|YEAR Low/High
|13.25
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|45.00
