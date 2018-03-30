JUST IN
Indian Acrylics Ltd.

BSE: 514165 Sector: Industrials
NSE: INDIANACRY ISIN Code: INE862B01013
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 15.10 0.15
(1.00%)
OPEN

15.00

 HIGH

15.35

 LOW

14.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indian Acrylics Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Indian Acrylics Ltd.

Indian Acrylics Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'86, Indian Acrylics was originally formed as a joint sector project by R K Garg and the Punjab State Industrial Development Corporation. The company manufactures acrylic fibre. The company has a technical collaboration with E I DuPont de Nemours & Company, US. In 1995-96, the company increased the capacity of acrylic fibre by 6000 tpa. In 1996-97, company has increased...> More

Indian Acrylics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   204
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.95
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.89
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Indian Acrylics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 123.27 82.87 48.75
Other Income -
Total Income 123.27 82.87 48.75
Total Expenses 112.47 79.08 42.22
Operating Profit 10.8 3.79 184.96
Net Profit 0.66 -3.38 119.53
Equity Capital 135.32 135.32 -
> More on Indian Acrylics Ltd Financials Results

Indian Acrylics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pasupati Acrylon 24.65 -1.20 219.71
Bella Casa 209.85 4.93 210.06
Cantabil Retail 125.45 0.56 204.86
Indian Acrylics 15.10 1.00 204.33
Super Sales Ind. 648.00 -1.07 198.94
Sumeet Inds. 23.90 0.63 198.15
T T 91.40 4.52 196.51
> More on Indian Acrylics Ltd Peer Group

Indian Acrylics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 59.89
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.07
Indian Public 32.28
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.76
> More on Indian Acrylics Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Indian Acrylics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.63% NA 0.51% -0.32%
1 Month -21.76% NA -1.12% -0.29%
3 Month -9.85% NA 2.08% 1.55%
6 Month -2.58% NA 5.47% 4.93%
1 Year -6.50% NA 17.18% 16.78%
3 Year 160.79% NA 17.24% 19.05%

Indian Acrylics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 14.75
15.35
Week Low/High 14.40
17.00
Month Low/High 14.40
20.00
YEAR Low/High 13.25
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
45.00

