Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.
|BSE: 504731
|Sector: Metals & Mining
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE566M01017
|
BSE
LIVE
12:13 | 06 Dec
|
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|18.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.35
|VOLUME
|6
|52-Week high
|18.35
|52-Week low
|18.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|44.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|18.35
|CLOSE
|18.35
|VOLUME
|6
|52-Week high
|18.35
|52-Week low
|18.35
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|18.35
|Sell Qty
|44.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.84
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd
The company was incorporated in 1961 and manufactures bright bars and rods. Alok Kumar Jajodia is the Chairman of the company. The company's shares were listed on BSE....> More
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd - Financial Results
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd - Peer Group
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.06%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.62%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.00%
|4.38%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.66%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.72%
|18.42%
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.35
|
|18.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.35
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|18.35
|YEAR Low/High
|18.35
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.70
|
|59.00
Quick Links for Indian Bright Steel Company: