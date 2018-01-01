JUST IN
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.

BSE: 504731 Sector: Metals & Mining
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE566M01017
BSE LIVE 12:13 | 06 Dec Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 18.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.35
VOLUME 6
52-Week high 18.35
52-Week low 18.35
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 18.35
Sell Qty 44.00
About Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd.

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd

The company was incorporated in 1961 and manufactures bright bars and rods. Alok Kumar Jajodia is the Chairman of the company. The company's shares were listed on BSE....> More

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 7.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Income 0.02 0.01 100
Total Expenses 0.05 0.05 0
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.04 25
Net Profit -0.03 -0.04 25
Equity Capital 1 1 -
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bloom Inds. 5.39 4.86 2.54
P.M. Telelinnks 2.34 4.93 2.36
Premier Pip. 3.20 0.00 2.27
Indian Bright St 18.35 0.00 1.84
Siddhartha Tubes 2.85 0.00 1.71
Archon Indust. 12.96 4.94 1.57
Ensa Steel Inds. 2.88 0.00 1.41
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.56
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 47.00
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.44
Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.06% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.81%
3 Month NA NA 1.62% 1.02%
6 Month NA NA 5.00% 4.38%
1 Year NA NA 16.66% 16.17%
3 Year NA NA 16.72% 18.42%

Indian Bright Steel Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.35
18.35
Week Low/High 0.00
18.35
Month Low/High 0.00
18.35
YEAR Low/High 18.35
18.00
All TIME Low/High 1.70
59.00

