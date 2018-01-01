You are here » Home
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.
|BSE: 509692
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: INDIANCARD
|ISIN Code: INE061A01014
|
BSE
LIVE
14:58 | 12 Mar
|
165.00
|
-0.90
(-0.54%)
|
OPEN
157.80
|
HIGH
167.00
|
LOW
157.80
|
NSE
LIVE
14:41 | 12 Mar
|
163.00
|
-1.00
(-0.61%)
|
OPEN
161.10
|
HIGH
167.90
|
LOW
161.10
|OPEN
|157.80
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|165.90
|VOLUME
|961
|52-Week high
|223.20
|52-Week low
|157.80
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|75
|Buy Price
|163.00
|Buy Qty
|52.00
|Sell Price
|165.00
|Sell Qty
|2.00
About Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd
Indian Card Clothing Company (ICCCL) was incorporated in Jul.'55 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'76. The company was promoted as a joint venture between two British companies -- The English Card Clothing Company and the Carclo Engineering group.
ICCCL manufactures card clothing suitable for all types of fibres requiring carding, ie, all the
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.98
|10.63
|12.7
|Other Income
|1.87
|2.72
|-31.25
|Total Income
|13.85
|13.35
|3.75
|Total Expenses
|16.38
|14.73
|11.2
|Operating Profit
|-2.53
|-1.38
|-83.33
|Net Profit
|-3.34
|-1.62
|-106.17
|Equity Capital
|4.55
|4.55
| -
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd - Peer Group
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.72%
|-3.72%
|0.29%
|-0.73%
|1 Month
|-12.70%
|-13.78%
|-1.33%
|-0.70%
|3 Month
|-23.63%
|-12.08%
|1.85%
|1.13%
|6 Month
|-8.33%
|-9.44%
|5.24%
|4.50%
|1 Year
|-16.33%
|-18.25%
|16.92%
|16.30%
|3 Year
|50.96%
|48.18%
|16.98%
|18.56%
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|157.80
|
|167.00
|Week Low/High
|157.80
|
|173.00
|Month Low/High
|157.80
|
|193.00
|YEAR Low/High
|157.80
|
|223.00
|All TIME Low/High
|29.50
|
|400.00
