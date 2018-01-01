JUST IN
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.

BSE: 509692 Sector: Industrials
NSE: INDIANCARD ISIN Code: INE061A01014
BSE LIVE 14:58 | 12 Mar 165.00 -0.90
(-0.54%)
OPEN

157.80

 HIGH

167.00

 LOW

157.80
NSE LIVE 14:41 | 12 Mar 163.00 -1.00
(-0.61%)
OPEN

161.10

 HIGH

167.90

 LOW

161.10
About Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd.

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd

Indian Card Clothing Company (ICCCL) was incorporated in Jul.'55 as a private limited company. It was converted into a public limited company in Jan.'76. The company was promoted as a joint venture between two British companies -- The English Card Clothing Company and the Carclo Engineering group. ICCCL manufactures card clothing suitable for all types of fibres requiring carding, ie, all the ...> More

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   75
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 03 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 7.24
Book Value / Share () [*S] 222.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.74
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.98 10.63 12.7
Other Income 1.87 2.72 -31.25
Total Income 13.85 13.35 3.75
Total Expenses 16.38 14.73 11.2
Operating Profit -2.53 -1.38 -83.33
Net Profit -3.34 -1.62 -106.17
Equity Capital 4.55 4.55 -
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kamadgiri Fash. 138.00 1.69 81.01
Pion. Embroider. 33.50 3.08 80.80
Bhilwara Tech 13.07 -1.73 76.33
Indian CardCloth 165.00 -0.54 75.08
Celebrity Fash. 16.45 -1.20 74.98
PBM Polytex 90.00 2.27 73.17
R&B Denims 52.00 4.00 72.75
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.35
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.58
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.02
Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.72% -3.72% 0.29% -0.73%
1 Month -12.70% -13.78% -1.33% -0.70%
3 Month -23.63% -12.08% 1.85% 1.13%
6 Month -8.33% -9.44% 5.24% 4.50%
1 Year -16.33% -18.25% 16.92% 16.30%
3 Year 50.96% 48.18% 16.98% 18.56%

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 157.80
167.00
Week Low/High 157.80
173.00
Month Low/High 157.80
193.00
YEAR Low/High 157.80
223.00
All TIME Low/High 29.50
400.00

