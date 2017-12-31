JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Indian Extraction Ltd

Indian Extraction Ltd.

BSE: 524614 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE056E01016
BSE 13:27 | 30 Jan Indian Extraction Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indian Extraction Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 19.35
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.50
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 19.55
52-Week low 17.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 19.35
Sell Qty 100.00
OPEN 19.35
CLOSE 18.50
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 19.55
52-Week low 17.50
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 6
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 19.35
Sell Qty 100.00

About Indian Extraction Ltd.

Indian Extraction Ltd

Incorporated in Feb.'56 as a private limited, was promoted by Late R.M.Nanavati and S.B.Jhaveri. It set up a solvent extraction plant at Jamnagar with an installed capacity to process 50 MT of de-oiiled cakes per day. Subsequently the capacity was increased to 200 MT per day, modern refinery was also commissioned and expanded as the capacity of the extraction plant increased. It Sells its refined,...> More

Indian Extraction Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] -11.94
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indian Extraction Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.05 0.05 0
Total Income 0.05 0.05 0
Total Expenses 0.09 0.08 12.5
Operating Profit -0.04 -0.03 -33.33
Net Profit -0.06 -0.05 -20
Equity Capital 3.34 3.34 -
> More on Indian Extraction Ltd Financials Results

Indian Extraction Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tirupati Inds. 11.02 4.95 8.22
Spisys 7.90 -4.70 7.15
Kanel Indust. 3.61 -5.00 6.65
Indian Extractn. 19.35 4.59 6.46
J R Foods 6.60 0.00 6.27
Divya Jyoti Inds 6.00 -0.66 6.18
Trombo Extractn. 14.45 4.94 6.00
> More on Indian Extraction Ltd Peer Group

Indian Extraction Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 65.57
Banks/FIs 0.13
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.06
> More on Indian Extraction Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Indian Extraction Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Indian Extraction Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 19.35
19.35
Week Low/High 0.00
19.35
Month Low/High 0.00
19.35
YEAR Low/High 17.50
20.00
All TIME Low/High 2.25
50.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Indian Extraction: