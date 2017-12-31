Indian Extraction Ltd.
|BSE: 524614
Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE056E01016
|BSE 13:27 | 30 Jan
|Indian Extraction Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Indian Extraction Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|19.35
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|18.50
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|19.55
|52-Week low
|17.50
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|19.35
|Sell Qty
|100.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Indian Extraction Ltd.
Incorporated in Feb.'56 as a private limited, was promoted by Late R.M.Nanavati and S.B.Jhaveri. It set up a solvent extraction plant at Jamnagar with an installed capacity to process 50 MT of de-oiiled cakes per day. Subsequently the capacity was increased to 200 MT per day, modern refinery was also commissioned and expanded as the capacity of the extraction plant increased. It Sells its refined,...> More
Indian Extraction Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|6
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-1.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-11.94
Indian Extraction Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Total Income
|0.05
|0.05
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.09
|0.08
|12.5
|Operating Profit
|-0.04
|-0.03
|-33.33
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.05
|-20
|Equity Capital
|3.34
|3.34
|-
Indian Extraction Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Tirupati Inds.
|11.02
|4.95
|8.22
|Spisys
|7.90
|-4.70
|7.15
|Kanel Indust.
|3.61
|-5.00
|6.65
|Indian Extractn.
|19.35
|4.59
|6.46
|J R Foods
|6.60
|0.00
|6.27
|Divya Jyoti Inds
|6.00
|-0.66
|6.18
|Trombo Extractn.
|14.45
|4.94
|6.00
Indian Extraction Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Indian Extraction Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indian Extraction Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|19.35
|
|19.35
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.35
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|19.35
|YEAR Low/High
|17.50
|
|20.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.25
|
|50.00
