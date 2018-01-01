Indian Hotels Co Ltd.
|BSE: 500850
|Sector: Services
|NSE: INDHOTEL
|ISIN Code: INE053A01029
|BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar
|128.40
|
-0.20
(-0.16%)
|
OPEN
129.00
|
HIGH
129.95
|
LOW
127.70
|NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar
|128.70
|
0.10
(0.08%)
|
OPEN
129.40
|
HIGH
129.90
|
LOW
127.65
|OPEN
|129.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|128.60
|VOLUME
|17621
|52-Week high
|160.60
|52-Week low
|101.41
|P/E
|112.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,271
|Buy Price
|128.25
|Buy Qty
|450.00
|Sell Price
|128.65
|Sell Qty
|89.00
|OPEN
|129.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|128.60
|VOLUME
|308122
|52-Week high
|160.95
|52-Week low
|101.54
|P/E
|112.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,271
|Buy Price
|128.50
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|128.70
|Sell Qty
|86.00
|OPEN
|129.00
|CLOSE
|128.60
|VOLUME
|17621
|52-Week high
|160.60
|52-Week low
|101.41
|P/E
|112.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15,271
|Buy Price
|128.25
|Buy Qty
|450.00
|Sell Price
|128.65
|Sell Qty
|89.00
|OPEN
|129.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|128.60
|VOLUME
|308122
|52-Week high
|160.95
|52-Week low
|101.54
|P/E
|112.63
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|15270.61
|Buy Price
|128.50
|Buy Qty
|5.00
|Sell Price
|128.70
|Sell Qty
|86.00
About Indian Hotels Co Ltd.
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and their subsidiaries are collectively known as Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces and are recognized as one of Asia's largest and finest hotel company. The company together with their subsidiaries and their jointly controlled entities is engaged in the business of hoteliering with the exception of two jointly controlled entities which are engaged in the business of a...
Indian Hotels Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|15,271
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.14
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|112.63
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|11 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.23
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|34.72
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.70
News
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 10(5) in respect of acquisition under Reg. 10(1)(a) of SEBI (SAST) Regulation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
The Indian Hotels Company Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
The Indian Hotels Company Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Indian Hotels Co Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1197.26
|1132.09
|5.76
|Other Income
|38.6
|22.32
|72.94
|Total Income
|1235.86
|1154.41
|7.06
|Total Expenses
|916.75
|865.05
|5.98
|Operating Profit
|319.11
|289.36
|10.28
|Net Profit
|87.11
|89.84
|-3.04
|Equity Capital
|118.93
|98.93
|-
Indian Hotels Co Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indian Hotels
|128.40
|-0.16
|15270.61
|EIH
|170.95
|-1.64
|9770.65
|Coffee Day Enter
|289.25
|0.61
|6110.41
|Westlife Develop
|315.00
|1.38
|4901.40
Indian Hotels Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Indian Hotels Co Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.29%
|-6.06%
|0.00%
|-0.94%
|1 Month
|-7.16%
|-6.02%
|-1.62%
|-0.91%
|3 Month
|6.38%
|6.50%
|1.56%
|0.92%
|6 Month
|14.18%
|19.48%
|4.94%
|4.28%
|1 Year
|13.66%
|13.60%
|16.58%
|16.05%
|3 Year
|30.59%
|25.70%
|16.64%
|18.31%
Indian Hotels Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|127.70
|
|129.95
|Week Low/High
|127.70
|
|137.00
|Month Low/High
|127.70
|
|140.00
|YEAR Low/High
|101.41
|
|161.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.59
|
|161.00
