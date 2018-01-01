JUST IN
Indian Hotels Co Ltd.

BSE: 500850 Sector: Services
NSE: INDHOTEL ISIN Code: INE053A01029
BSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 128.40 -0.20
(-0.16%)
OPEN

129.00

 HIGH

129.95

 LOW

127.70
NSE LIVE 13:56 | 12 Mar 128.70 0.10
(0.08%)
OPEN

129.40

 HIGH

129.90

 LOW

127.65
OPEN 129.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 128.60
VOLUME 17621
52-Week high 160.60
52-Week low 101.41
P/E 112.63
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 15,271
Buy Price 128.25
Buy Qty 450.00
Sell Price 128.65
Sell Qty 89.00
About Indian Hotels Co Ltd.

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) and their subsidiaries are collectively known as Taj Hotels Resorts and Palaces and are recognized as one of Asia's largest and finest hotel company. The company together with their subsidiaries and their jointly controlled entities is engaged in the business of hoteliering with the exception of two jointly controlled entities which are engaged in the business of a

Indian Hotels Co Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   15,271
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.14
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 112.63
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 11 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.23
Book Value / Share () [*S] 34.72
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.70
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Indian Hotels Co Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1197.26 1132.09 5.76
Other Income 38.6 22.32 72.94
Total Income 1235.86 1154.41 7.06
Total Expenses 916.75 865.05 5.98
Operating Profit 319.11 289.36 10.28
Net Profit 87.11 89.84 -3.04
Equity Capital 118.93 98.93 -
> More on Indian Hotels Co Ltd Financials Results

Indian Hotels Co Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Hotels 128.40 -0.16 15270.61
EIH 170.95 -1.64 9770.65
Coffee Day Enter 289.25 0.61 6110.41
Westlife Develop 315.00 1.38 4901.40
> More on Indian Hotels Co Ltd Peer Group

Indian Hotels Co Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 39.09
Banks/FIs 8.67
FIIs 15.41
Insurance 3.14
Mutual Funds 13.05
Indian Public 12.50
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.14
> More on Indian Hotels Co Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Indian Hotels Co Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.29% -6.06% 0.00% -0.94%
1 Month -7.16% -6.02% -1.62% -0.91%
3 Month 6.38% 6.50% 1.56% 0.92%
6 Month 14.18% 19.48% 4.94% 4.28%
1 Year 13.66% 13.60% 16.58% 16.05%
3 Year 30.59% 25.70% 16.64% 18.31%

Indian Hotels Co Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 127.70
129.95
Week Low/High 127.70
137.00
Month Low/High 127.70
140.00
YEAR Low/High 101.41
161.00
All TIME Low/High 2.59
161.00

