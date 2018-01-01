JUST IN
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd.

BSE: 504741 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: INDIANHUME ISIN Code: INE323C01030
BSE LIVE 14:16 | 12 Mar 365.00 -3.25
(-0.88%)
OPEN

372.55

 HIGH

372.55

 LOW

365.00
NSE LIVE 14:10 | 12 Mar 366.00 -2.85
(-0.77%)
OPEN

378.50

 HIGH

378.50

 LOW

365.00
About Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd.

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd, incorporated in 1926 is part of Walchand Harichand group. The company manufactures Hume Pipes, Hume Steel Pipes, Pre-stressed Concrete Pipes, Bar Wrapped Steel Cylinder Pipes, Steel Penstock Pipes, RCC Poles, Septic Tanks, RCC Lampposts and Manhole covers. It also undertakes contracts for erection and commissioning of water supply and sewage schemes for various state ...> More

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,768
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 23.23
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   120.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jun 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.92
Book Value / Share () [*S] 85.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.27
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 356.09 382.04 -6.79
Other Income 0.49 0.4 22.5
Total Income 356.58 382.44 -6.76
Total Expenses 319.45 338.6 -5.66
Operating Profit 37.13 43.85 -15.32
Net Profit 14.68 17.8 -17.53
Equity Capital 9.69 9.69 -
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Welspun Enterp 159.05 2.58 2350.28
Mahindra Life. 444.60 3.08 2282.13
JMC Projects 560.95 1.57 1883.67
Indian Hume Pipe 365.00 -0.88 1768.42
H.G. Infra Engg. 267.65 -0.89 1744.28
PSP Projects 460.70 -0.94 1658.52
Bharat Road 178.50 0.25 1498.51
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.92
Banks/FIs 0.26
FIIs 0.33
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 5.14
Indian Public 18.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.34
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
03/08 CD Equisearch Buy 544 PDF IconDetails
06/10 Dynamic Levels Buy 700 PDF IconDetails
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.60% -7.65% 0.03% -0.88%
1 Month -7.75% -8.56% -1.58% -0.85%
3 Month -14.69% -15.13% 1.59% 0.98%
6 Month -35.42% -34.34% 4.97% 4.34%
1 Year -7.68% -6.62% 16.62% 16.12%
3 Year 158.41% 155.61% 16.68% 18.38%

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 365.00
372.55
Week Low/High 361.80
407.00
Month Low/High 361.80
414.00
YEAR Low/High 357.00
591.00
All TIME Low/High 1.09
591.00

