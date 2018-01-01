You are here » Home
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd.
|BSE: 504741
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: INDIANHUME
|ISIN Code: INE323C01030
|OPEN
|372.55
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|368.25
|VOLUME
|986
|52-Week high
|591.00
|52-Week low
|357.00
|P/E
|23.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,768
|Buy Price
|365.00
|Buy Qty
|112.00
|Sell Price
|367.20
|Sell Qty
|19.00
|OPEN
|378.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|368.85
|VOLUME
|9708
|52-Week high
|594.70
|52-Week low
|330.00
|P/E
|23.23
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1,768
|Buy Price
|366.00
|Buy Qty
|31.00
|Sell Price
|368.15
|Sell Qty
|32.00
About Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd.
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd, incorporated in 1926 is part of Walchand Harichand group. The company manufactures Hume Pipes, Hume Steel Pipes, Pre-stressed Concrete Pipes, Bar Wrapped Steel Cylinder Pipes, Steel Penstock Pipes, RCC Poles, Septic Tanks, RCC Lampposts and Manhole covers. It also undertakes contracts for erection and commissioning of water supply and sewage schemes for various state ...> More
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|356.09
|382.04
|-6.79
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.4
|22.5
|Total Income
|356.58
|382.44
|-6.76
|Total Expenses
|319.45
|338.6
|-5.66
|Operating Profit
|37.13
|43.85
|-15.32
|Net Profit
|14.68
|17.8
|-17.53
|Equity Capital
|9.69
|9.69
| -
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - Peer Group
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.60%
|-7.65%
|0.03%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|-7.75%
|-8.56%
|-1.58%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|-14.69%
|-15.13%
|1.59%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|-35.42%
|-34.34%
|4.97%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|-7.68%
|-6.62%
|16.62%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|158.41%
|155.61%
|16.68%
|18.38%
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|365.00
|
|372.55
|Week Low/High
|361.80
|
|407.00
|Month Low/High
|361.80
|
|414.00
|YEAR Low/High
|357.00
|
|591.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.09
|
|591.00
