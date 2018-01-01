Indian Infotech and Software Ltd

Indian Infotech And Software Limited was incorporated as 'Indian Leasers Limited' on May 22, 1982. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to 'Indian Infotech And Software Limited on July 20, 1998. The Company is Non Banking Financial Company (Registration No. B-13.00221) registered with Reserve Bank of India and any is engaged in the business of financing & investment And training on com...> More