Indian Infotech and Software Ltd.

BSE: 509051 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE300B01022
About Indian Infotech and Software Ltd.

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd

Indian Infotech And Software Limited was incorporated as 'Indian Leasers Limited' on May 22, 1982. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to 'Indian Infotech And Software Limited on July 20, 1998. The Company is Non Banking Financial Company (Registration No. B-13.00221) registered with Reserve Bank of India and any is engaged in the business of financing & investment And training on com...> More

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   19
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 2.43
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.08
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.95 5.09 -61.69
Other Income -
Total Income 1.95 5.09 -61.69
Total Expenses 0.08 0.35 -77.14
Operating Profit 1.88 4.74 -60.34
Net Profit -0.7 4.74 -114.77
Equity Capital 100.56 100.56 -
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Zylog Systems 3.75 0.81 22.12
Informed Techn. 52.30 -0.10 21.81
Lee & Nee Soft. 3.55 -1.66 19.80
Indian Infotech 0.19 0.00 19.11
Aftek 1.63 -4.68 17.96
Athena Global 16.80 0.00 17.42
Prism Infor. 6.65 -4.45 16.56
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 19.28
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.63
Custodians 0.00
Other 34.09
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.27% -0.83%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.35% -0.80%
3 Month 0.00% NA 1.83% 1.03%
6 Month NA NA 5.22% 4.39%
1 Year -34.48% NA 16.89% 16.18%
3 Year -76.83% NA 16.96% 18.44%

Indian Infotech and Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.19
0.19
Week Low/High 0.19
0.00
Month Low/High 0.19
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.19
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.12
48.00

