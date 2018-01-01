You are here » Home
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd.
|BSE: 509051
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE300B01022
|
BSE
LIVE
15:40 | 09 Mar
|
0.19
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
0.19
|
HIGH
0.19
|
LOW
0.19
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.19
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.19
|VOLUME
|201
|52-Week high
|0.34
|52-Week low
|0.19
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|19
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.19
|Sell Qty
|482033.00
About Indian Infotech and Software Ltd.
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd
Indian Infotech And Software Limited was incorporated as 'Indian Leasers Limited' on May 22, 1982. Subsequently the name of the Company was changed to 'Indian Infotech And Software Limited on July 20, 1998. The Company is Non Banking Financial Company (Registration No. B-13.00221) registered with Reserve Bank of India and any is engaged in the business of financing & investment And training on com...> More
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd - Financial Results
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd - Peer Group
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.27%
|-0.83%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.35%
|-0.80%
|3 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|1.83%
|1.03%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.22%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|-34.48%
|NA
|16.89%
|16.18%
|3 Year
|-76.83%
|NA
|16.96%
|18.44%
Indian Infotech and Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.19
|Week Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.19
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.12
|
|48.00
