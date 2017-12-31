JUST IN
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd.

BSE: 504746 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE359D01016
About Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd.

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd

Indian Link Chain Mfrs. Ltd., the mumbai based company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Steel Link Chain and Sulphuric Acid. The company's 2880 MT Chain works facility is located at Bhandup, Mumbai and the chemical factory, which has the capacity to produce 41250 MT of Sulphuric Acid is situated at Bolsar, Thane. ...> More

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] 20.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.70
Face Value ()   100
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 854.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.83
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.22 0.26 -15.38
Other Income 0.02 0.02 0
Total Income 0.24 0.28 -14.29
Total Expenses 0.25 0.29 -13.79
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.02 -0.02 0
Equity Capital 0.5 0.5 -
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Tirupati Inks 1.59 -4.79 3.99
Crestchem 12.50 0.00 3.75
Gagan Gases 8.07 4.94 3.65
Indian Link Ch. 710.75 -5.00 3.55
Sreechem Resins 8.37 4.89 3.35
Shri Aster Silic 1.28 -4.48 3.01
Asian Petroprod. 3.58 4.99 1.90
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 54.98
Banks/FIs 0.08
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 41.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.72
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.87%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.84%
3 Month 30.17% NA 1.60% 0.99%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.35%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 16.14%
3 Year -14.03% NA 16.69% 18.39%

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 710.75
710.75
Week Low/High 0.00
710.75
Month Low/High 710.75
748.00
YEAR Low/High 525.00
800.00
All TIME Low/High 50.00
2125.00

