Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd.
|BSE: 504746
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE359D01016
|
BSE
LIVE
13:54 | 23 Feb
|
710.75
|
-37.40
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
710.75
|
HIGH
710.75
|
LOW
710.75
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|710.75
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|748.15
|VOLUME
|5
|52-Week high
|800.00
|52-Week low
|525.00
|P/E
|34.70
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|4
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|770.00
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd.
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd
Indian Link Chain Mfrs. Ltd., the mumbai based company is engaged in the business of manufacturing Steel Link Chain and Sulphuric Acid. The company's 2880 MT Chain works facility is located at Bhandup, Mumbai and the chemical factory, which has the capacity to produce 41250 MT of Sulphuric Acid is situated at Bolsar, Thane.
...> More
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd - Financial Results
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd - Peer Group
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|30.17%
|NA
|1.60%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|-14.03%
|NA
|16.69%
|18.39%
Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|710.75
|
|710.75
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|710.75
|Month Low/High
|710.75
|
|748.00
|YEAR Low/High
|525.00
|
|800.00
|All TIME Low/High
|50.00
|
|2125.00
Quick Links for Indian Link Chain Manufacturers: