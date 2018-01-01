Indian Sucrose Ltd.
|BSE: 500319
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: OSWALSUG
|ISIN Code: INE557C01017
|BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|25.15
|
-1.30
(-4.91%)
|
OPEN
26.45
|
HIGH
26.95
|
LOW
25.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Indian Sucrose Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|26.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|26.45
|VOLUME
|15000
|52-Week high
|62.45
|52-Week low
|25.15
|P/E
|4.17
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|39
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|25.15
|Sell Qty
|4165.00
About Indian Sucrose Ltd.
Incorporated as a public limited company in Dec.'90, Oswal Sugars (OSL) was promoted in order to set up a plant (inst. cap.: 2500 tcd) to manufacture white crystal sugar. The cost of the project was originally estimated at Rs 32.6 cr and commercial operations were projected to commence by Jan.'92. However, due to factors like belated transfer of its letter of intent, etc, the project was delayed a...> More
Indian Sucrose Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|39
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.03
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.17
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|64.95
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.39
Indian Sucrose Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|62.54
|92.08
|-32.08
|Other Income
|1.13
|1.42
|-20.42
|Total Income
|63.67
|93.5
|-31.9
|Total Expenses
|70.46
|85.25
|-17.35
|Operating Profit
|-6.79
|8.25
|-182.3
|Net Profit
|-5.9
|2.03
|-390.64
|Equity Capital
|15.42
|15.42
|-
Indian Sucrose Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kesar Enterprise
|49.00
|-5.31
|49.39
|Simbhaoli Sugar
|12.68
|-2.46
|47.52
|Gayatri Sugars
|9.77
|-0.41
|42.69
|Indian Sucrose
|25.15
|-4.91
|38.88
|Thiru Aroor. Su.
|33.50
|-3.04
|37.92
|SBEC Sugar
|6.37
|4.77
|30.35
|Sir Shadi Lal
|42.25
|0.00
|22.18
Indian Sucrose Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Indian Sucrose Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-20.66%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-38.36%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-51.77%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-36.73%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-34.93%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|168.70%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Indian Sucrose Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|25.15
|
|26.95
|Week Low/High
|25.15
|
|35.00
|Month Low/High
|25.15
|
|41.00
|YEAR Low/High
|25.15
|
|62.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.70
|
|90.00
