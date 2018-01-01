JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Indian Sucrose Ltd

Indian Sucrose Ltd.

BSE: 500319 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: OSWALSUG ISIN Code: INE557C01017
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 25.15 -1.30
(-4.91%)
OPEN

26.45

 HIGH

26.95

 LOW

25.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Indian Sucrose Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 26.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 26.45
VOLUME 15000
52-Week high 62.45
52-Week low 25.15
P/E 4.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 25.15
Sell Qty 4165.00
OPEN 26.45
CLOSE 26.45
VOLUME 15000
52-Week high 62.45
52-Week low 25.15
P/E 4.17
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 39
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 25.15
Sell Qty 4165.00

About Indian Sucrose Ltd.

Indian Sucrose Ltd

Incorporated as a public limited company in Dec.'90, Oswal Sugars (OSL) was promoted in order to set up a plant (inst. cap.: 2500 tcd) to manufacture white crystal sugar. The cost of the project was originally estimated at Rs 32.6 cr and commercial operations were projected to commence by Jan.'92. However, due to factors like belated transfer of its letter of intent, etc, the project was delayed a...> More

Indian Sucrose Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   39
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.03
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.17
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 64.95
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Indian Sucrose Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 62.54 92.08 -32.08
Other Income 1.13 1.42 -20.42
Total Income 63.67 93.5 -31.9
Total Expenses 70.46 85.25 -17.35
Operating Profit -6.79 8.25 -182.3
Net Profit -5.9 2.03 -390.64
Equity Capital 15.42 15.42 -
> More on Indian Sucrose Ltd Financials Results

Indian Sucrose Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kesar Enterprise 49.00 -5.31 49.39
Simbhaoli Sugar 12.68 -2.46 47.52
Gayatri Sugars 9.77 -0.41 42.69
Indian Sucrose 25.15 -4.91 38.88
Thiru Aroor. Su. 33.50 -3.04 37.92
SBEC Sugar 6.37 4.77 30.35
Sir Shadi Lal 42.25 0.00 22.18
> More on Indian Sucrose Ltd Peer Group

Indian Sucrose Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 58.90
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.06
Indian Public 31.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.70
> More on Indian Sucrose Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Indian Sucrose Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -20.66% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -38.36% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -51.77% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -36.73% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -34.93% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 168.70% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Indian Sucrose Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 25.15
26.95
Week Low/High 25.15
35.00
Month Low/High 25.15
41.00
YEAR Low/High 25.15
62.00
All TIME Low/High 2.70
90.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Indian Sucrose: